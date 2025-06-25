Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani Could Be New York City's History-Making New Mayor

Zohran Mamdani, the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party in November’s New York City Mayoral race, celebrated his soon-to-be-confirmed win with a popularquote that is often attributed to former South African President Nelson Mandela: “It always seems impossible until it is done.”

In a few months, Mamdani could be the first Muslim to be elected Mayor of New York City and the youngest to hold the office in over a century. His invocation of the famous quote is fitting, considering he ran against the much more experienced Andrew Cuomo, the former New York state governor who resigned from that office after being embroiled in a sexual harassment case. Despite the scandal, Cuomo received super PAC funding and endorsements. However, Mamdani ran a citizen-focused campaign centered around making New York City more affordable for its residents.

Mamdani could also make history as the first South Asian to be elected, as well as the first person named Kwame, to be the Mayor of New York City. His middle name, which he bears with great pride, was given to him by his father, Mahmood Mamdani, in honor of the former Ghanaian President and proud pan-Africanist, Kwame Nkrumah.

Mamdani, who currently serves as a New York state assemblymember, has strong ties to Africa beyond his middle name. He was born and partly raised in Kampala, Uganda. At the age of 7, he moved to New York, having previously lived in Cape Town, South Africa, for two years. His father was born in India and raised in Uganda, then moved to the U.S. for college as part of a group of 27 Ugandan students offered scholarships by the American government, a gift given to Uganda after it secured its independence.

“There’s no question in my mind that I’m Ugandan. There’s no question in my mind that I’m Indian. And there’s no question in my mind that I’m a New Yorker,” Mamdani toldAfrica Is a Country back in 2018, sharing that he’s learned to embrace the multiplicity of his heritage. That cultural diversity was evident in his campaign, as he managed to galvanize support from white, Asian, and Latino voters in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. Mamdani connected with many thanks to his vibrant campaign run, which saw him passionately discuss issues in a variety of settings, ranging from conventional speeches to a video of him jumping into the incredibly cold Atlantic Ocean as a sign of his plan to ensure a rent freeze for millions of New Yorkers. Before being elected as an assemblymember, Mamdani was a foreclosure-prevention counselor, primarily working with low-income homeowners and tenants. He also moonlighted as a rapper under the pseudonym Young Cardamom. In 2016, he released a joint EP with Ugandan rap artist HAB, titled Sidda Mukyaalo, a conscious exploration of Uganda’s social terrain, ranging from its political situation to the relationships between black and brown people in the country.

"I am a 3rd generation Asian Ugandan whose family came to East Africa in the early 1900s," Mamdani told OkayAfrica when the project dropped then, sharing context on his privileges in Uganda and the prejudices he faces living in the U.S.