What To Watch in Africa This July

July is shaping up to be a strong month for African cinema and television. Netflix is doubling down on Arabic-language content with several new releases, while Kenyan dramas are exploring everything from street racing to elite family betrayals. Nigerian filmmakers continue to push boundaries with anthology series that tackle love, money, and tradition, while South African reality TV is getting bold with relationship ultimatums and stepfather dynamics. From Morocco's intergenerational comedies to documentaries exposing Kenya's academic ghostwriting industry, this month's lineup reflects diverse storytelling voices across the continent. Here's what's worth watching across North, East, West, and Southern Africa this July.

North Africa — By Amuna Wagner

El Hareefa (Egypt) El Hareefa uses football, the world's number one social practice, to look at Egyptian class relations. Photo by El Hareefa I Official Teaser I/Netflix on YouTube In this comedy, teenage football lover Maged, played by Nour Al Nabawy, is forced to leave his luxurious life at a private school for a public school, where he meets people from diverse social backgrounds and struggles to adjust until he joins their football team and gains respect for his excellent skills. The team joins the El Hareefa school tournament, leaving Maged confused between his personal goals and the team's hopes of winning the championship. Written by Eiad Saleh and directed by Raouf El Sayed.

Catalog (Egypt) In Catalog, a father who has so far left child-rearing to his wife must learn to show up for his children. Photo by Catalog I Official Teaser I/Netflix on YouTube Catalog is one of the four Arabic-language originals that Netflix is set to release this year, as part of its effort to expand Arabic-language content. Directed by Waleed El Halafawy and written by Ayman Wattar, the series follows Youssef, a workaholic widower played by Mohamed Farag, as he navigates life with his children after his wife, Amina, passes away. Guided by Amina's tips, which she recorded before her death, Youssef attempts to correct course and get his life back on track by reconnecting with his children.

LMESKHOUT (Morocco) This comedy by Abdelilah Zirat, which translates to "The Disgruntled," also explores the complicated relationships between parents and their children. Starring Mohamed Khoyi and Rafiq Boubker, it looks at intergenerational misunderstandings and ways for healthier communication through constructive humor.

East Africa — By Paula Adhis

'Reckless' (Kenya) The Sonoko brothers face their toughest challenge yet in Reckless, a new Showmax Original drama set between Nairobi's streets and rural survival. Photo by Reckless After a fatal street race shatters their privileged urban lives, the Sonoko brothers are exiled to a rural village where survival is not guaranteed and redemption is hard-earned. Reckless dives deep into family, masculinity, and identity as the brothers confront their past and fight to reclaim their future. This gritty Kenyan drama seamlessly blends high-stakes action with emotionally charged storytelling.

'Qware' (Tanzania) Leila Simba faces betrayal, power struggles, and buried secrets in Qware, the newest drama-thriller from Maisha Magic Plus. Photo by Reckless Leila Simba's world crumbles when she is framed for her father's murder, a crime orchestrated by her uncle in a ruthless bid for power. Qware delves into the dark underbelly of Kenya's wealthy elite, where family loyalty is fragile and legacies are forged through betrayal.

'Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. The 4-Minute Mile' (US/Kenya) Faith Kipyegon trains in Kenya ahead of her historic attempt to become the first woman to run a sub-four-minute mile, as documented in Breaking4. Photo by Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. The 4-Minute Mile In the lead-up to and following her attempt to become the first woman to break the four-minute mile, this limited series follows Kenya's Faith Kipyegon as she prepares for one of the most ambitious feats in athletics. Directed by Suemay Oram (Stolen Gold), the documentary provides rare access to Kipyegon's training in Kenya and examines the cultural significance of her quest across the world of sport. The series debuted in June, with the final episode — capturing her historic attempt — dropping on July 25.

'The Shadow Scholars' (Kenya/UK) A graduation portrait featured in The Shadow Scholars, a documentary exposing Kenya's underground academic ghostwriting economy Photo by Shadow Scholars In this gripping documentary, Oxford professor Patricia Kingori travels to Nairobi to uncover the billion-dollar ghostwriting industry where thousands of young Kenyans make a living crafting academic papers for Western students. Through the lens of Mercy, a single mother navigating life and labor in this hidden world, the film examines the ethical gaps in global education systems and the unseen workforce that powers them. The film premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival and has since screened at the Sydney Film Festival.

West Africa — By Nelson C.J

Zikoko Life (Nigeria) The stories in Zikoko Life explore the complexities of tradition and personal want. Photo by Big Cabal Media Zikoko Life is an anthology series that explores the minute details of interpersonal relationships as they relate to love, power, money, and autonomy. It's the first from Big Cabal Media, which operates Zikoko, a Nigerian publication that covers various aspects of the Nigerian experience. The stories in the anthology are inspired by the stories published in three of Zikoko's major verticals: Naira Life, Sex Life, and Love Life. Split into three short features, Zikoko Life explores the role of tradition in relationships, from age gaps to a woman's right to choose when to stop giving birth. They also explore the uncertainty of finding a balance between want and convention. The series stars Uzoamaka Power (Mami Wata, With Difficulty Comes Ease), Michelle Dede (Up North, Moms At War, Quam's Money), Tolu Asanu (It Blooms In June, Threshold), Ogranya, and others. Where to watch: YouTube

To Be A Friend (Nigeria) Bimbo Ademoye stars in and produced To Be A Friend, a stirring drama on love and betrayal. Photo by To Be A Friend/YouTube In To Be A Friend, already garnering a strong fan base and with 2.6 million views in less than 48 hours, a man finds himself at the center of a grave betrayal. The film is told in flashbacks as an imprisoned man attempts to make sense of the circumstances that led him to his current situation. The story offers a striking view of what it means to be held hostage by the past. The film stars Kunle Remi (Muri & Ko, Anikulapo, Ijakumo), Deyemi Okanlawon (Swallow, Blood Sisters, All Is Fair In Love), Bimbo Ademoye (Big Love, Breaded Life), and others.

Sex, Love and Money (Côte d’Ivoire) Betrayal and loyalty sits at the heart of this thriller from Ivorian filmmaker Owell Brown Photo by Ciném'Afrique/YouTube This high-energy feature follows Axel, an electronics wiz who leads a double life. By day, he runs a phone and computer repair shop, and by night, he is a drug dealer and sex addict. The story finds Axel caught between the fine line between leading a life with a woman he loves and managing his boss's distrust towards him—a striking tale of survival, grit, and the consequences of betrayal. Directed by Ivorian filmmaker Owell Brown, the film stars Diana Bouli, Emmanuelle Keita, Olivier Kissita, and many others.

Southern Africa — By Tseliso Monaheng

Lose It or Lose Me (South Africa) TikToker and musician Tsekeleke stars in Lose It or Lose Me Photo by Showmax What happens when a relationship is literally put on the scale? Lose It or Lose Me is Mzansi Magic’s bold new reality show that explores the emotional and physical toll of an ultimatum: “Lose the weight, or lose the relationship.” The show follows three people, including popular musician and TikToker Tsekeleke, whose partners have said that their future together hinges on a serious lifestyle change. Each participant is supported by a multidisciplinary team of wellness professionals. Registered dietitian Phakamile Nqobile Ngubane leads the nutritional front. Duduetsang Phele brings tough love as the accountability coach. Trainers Sibongile Ngoma and Tsepang Mokoena handle the fitness. A team of psychologists supports individuals navigating the mental and emotional challenges that accompany high-stakes personal change.

Eyamadoda: When Stepdads Speak Up (South Africa) Eyamadoda unpacks the complex dynamics between stepfathers and absent biological fathers. Photo by Showmax Eyamadoda brings long-overdue conversations to the surface, unpacking the complex dynamics between stepfathers and absent biological dads. This raw reality series zooms in on the men who have chosen to raise children who aren’t biologically theirs, and looks at what happens when the fathers who left suddenly want to return. These fathers are drawing the line, from financial duties to cultural rituals. They’re speaking up about the emotional, spiritual, and practical weight of fatherhood. Hosted by the award-winning Manaka Ranaka, Eyamadoda brings intense sit-downs, emotional outbursts, and moments of unexpected healing as families reckon with the truth.

