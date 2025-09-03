What to Watch in Africa This September: Fantasy Comedies, Crime Documentaries, and Stirring Dramas

This month, there’s something for everyone. Whether you love comedies, stirring dramas, films with talking animals, or a series examining the rise and fall of a real-life celebrity couple, we’ve got you covered. Meanwhile in Egypt, a local cinema’s annual program brings the latest Arab productions from across the region, offering a slew of films to enjoy as summer winds down.

North Africa — By Amuna Wagner

Cairo Cinema Days (Egypt) In this documentary, Mortada films his efforts to renew and restore relationships with his parents and find a path to historical truth, emotional comprehension, and psychological healing, as he tries to reconstruct how his parents' political activism has shaped their family. Photo by IDFA 2024 | Trailer | Abo Zaabal 89/YouTube If you are in Cairo and you have had enough of the endless strings of summer comedies, Zawya Cinema’s Cairo Cinema Days are a refreshing alternative. Their well-curated indie programme brings back old gems like Egyptian Algerian actor and musician Ahmed Mekky’s The Seventh Sense, where a young gym teacher tries to commit suicide after a series of failures through his life, only to meet a voodoo man who gives him the power to read minds. Another recommendation is filmmaker and activist Bassam Mortada’s documentary Abo Zaabal 89, which tells the story of his father’s arrest, imprisonment, and torture, re-constructing and reconsidering the experience that traumatized and divided his family.

Where to watch: Zawya Cinema Cairo : Zawya Cinema Cairo

Mama w Baba (Egypt) The spring of Egyptian comedies is everlasting. Photo by ماما وبابا | الإعلان الدعائي | ١١ سبتمبر/YouTube If you are still holding on to summer’s last carefree days, the new Egyptian film Mama w Baba by Ahmed El Keiy can give you some comedic relief á la Freaky Friday: A married couple’s peaceful family life descends into chaos when they wake up to a physical role swap. The wife transforms into a man and the husband into a woman, which leads them to discover new aspects of their marital relationship and their roles as parents to two children.

Where to watch: Egyptian cinemas Egyptian cinemas

East Africa — By Paula Adhis

'One Woman One Bra' (Kenya/Nigeria) In ‘One Woman One Bra,’ Kenyan director Vincho Nchogu makes her feature debut with a drama about land, womanhood, and belonging. Photo by ‘One Woman One Bra’ trailer via BiennaleChannel/YouTube. In One Woman One Bra, Kenyan director Vincho Nchogu makes her feature debut with a drama about land, womanhood, and belonging. Set in the fictional village of Sayit, the story follows 38-year-old Star, whose claim to her home is jeopardized by the lack of legal kinship ties. Her situation is further complicated by the fact that she is an unmarried orphan. When a childhood photo surfaces, Star suspects that a local food vendor might be her long-lost mother. Her search for identity becomes mixed with a desperate effort to retain her land, leading her to consider many questionable options. Developed through Biennale College Cinema, One Woman One Bra is one of four micro-budget features selected for this year’s Venice Film Festival. It is also the first Nigerian-produced film to premiere at Venice, marking a milestone for producer Josh Olaoluwa and his Lagos-based company, Conceptified Media. Where to watch: Venice Film Festival's Giornate degli Autori from August 27 to September 6, 2025. Venice Film Festival's Giornate degli Autori from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

'Every Picture Needs A Frame' (Kenya) Poster of ‘Every Picture Needs a Frame,’ a short documentary by Kenya’s Lucy Chodota Photo by Unseen Cinema. Every Picture Needs a Frame is a short documentary by Kenyan filmmaker Lucy Chodota that explores the complex relationship between renowned American photographer Peter Beard and eight Kenyan artists who worked with him over six decades. The film follows their artistic journeys back to Hog Ranch, a space once known for its creative energy and freedom but later marked by pain and disillusionment. Through their stories, the documentary reveals long-buried truths and raises urgent questions about artistic collaboration, equity, and recognition. Where to watch: Currently playing at Unseen Cinema in Nairobi until September 7, 2025. Currently playing at Unseen Cinema in Nairobi until September 7, 2025.

West Africa — By Nelson C.J

‘Over The Bridge’ (Nigeria) Ozzy Agu plays the lead character, Folari, in Tolu Ajayi’s ‘Over the Bridge.’ Photo by Tolu Ajayi Over The Bridge is the stellar drama from director Tolu Ajayi (Princess On A Hill, The Dead), which follows Folarin Marinho, who goes missing on his birthday, resulting in a search that peels back the struggles that surround his life. The film has been well-received, screening at the New York African Film Festival 2024. It’s a story that handles the psychological with the socio-economic with ample grace and agility. The film stars Ozzy Agu (Walking with Shadows, Banana Island Ghost, The Lost Okoroshi), Joke Silva (The Secret Laughter of Women, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Chief Daddy), and others.



Where to watch: Nigerian cinemas, from September 5.

‘The Fisherman’ (Ghana) The Fisherman by Zoey Martinson is a brilliantly constructed comedy. Photo by YouTube The Fisherman by Zoey Martinson (Restless City, Cupids) is a brilliantly constructed comedy that follows a man in a rural fishing village in Ghana, whose dream of buying a boat takes him on an unexpected but transformational journey and brings him in contact with unlikely characters, including his most trusted companion — a talking fish. The Fisherman, which was officially selected at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, is made with incredible quality and from writing that sings, enlivens, and brightens the cultural landscape of everyday Ghana. The film employs comedy to expand the possibilities of storytelling, from its stellar cinematography to the slightly fantastical elements it incorporates. The film stars Adwoa Akoto (The Weekend Movie, Played and Betrayed), Ricky Adelayitar (Beasts of No Nation, Public Toilet Africa, Sidechick Gang), Endurance Dedzo, Andrew Adote, and others.

Where to watch: Silverbird Cinemas Accra, September 19. Silverbird Cinemas Accra, September 19.

‘Amlan’ (Côte d’Ivoire) Amlan is a story of love and the desperation that can emerge from protection. Photo by YouTube In Amlan, a story of love and the desperation that can emerge from protection unfolds. Directed by O. Assi, the film follows Amlan, a governess who becomes the only safe space for the child she is looking after as her family topples into crisis. Amlan is forced, as the conflict surrounding her and the child explodes, to come to terms with how far she is willing to protect someone she has grown to love from the kind of tragedy that once plagued her. The film stars Prisca Pahi, Kaki Kouo, Franck Oumar Mady, and others.

Where to watch: Majestic Cinema, Abidjan, from September 2 Majestic Cinema, Abidjan, from September 2

Southern Africa - By Tseliso Monaheng

Gush’lyf (South Africa) Gush’lyf takes viewers into the high-octane world of car spinning. Photo by Showmax Gush’lyf – drawing from gusheshe, what BMW 325is cars are referred to in South Africa – is a new reality show that takes viewers into the high-octane world of car spinning, where the sport is a lifestyle and a stage for identity. The show follows four bold spinners as they prepare for the country’s biggest national showdown, balancing the thrill of the arena with the pressures of everyday life. Ngozi (Gift Zulu), Dankie Darlie, also known as the Queen of Smoke (Nalo Dzhivhuho), Poroza (Mpho Diloro), and Mzet, also called Moruti (Collie Golden), each brings their own story, ambition, and drive.

Where to Watch: Showmax Showmax

Black Gold (South Africa) Nomalanga Shozi is cast out of her home after being falsely accused of murdering her father in Showmax’s Black Gold. Photo by Showmax Nomalanga Shozi makes her debut in a leading role with the new daily drama Black Gold. She stars as Amandla Zungu, a young woman cast out of her ancestral home after being falsely accused of her father’s murder. Amandla must fight her way back from the perilous world of mining to reclaim her legacy and face the woman who destroyed her life. The cast includes SAFTA winner Dawn Thandeka King as Florence, Amandla’s scheming step-mother, and SAFTA nominee Sello Maake KaNcube as Tom Motsepe, Florence’s secret partner in crime. The drama also features Warren Masemola and Thulani Mtsweni, both SAFTA winners, along with Mbali Ngiba, known for The Real Housewives of Durban.

Where to Watch: Showmax Showmax