What to Watch in West Africa This March





This month’s guide covers a range of genres and topics - from a documentary about migration, to a dark comedy about simple life decisions that turn disastrous. This list is packed with interesting recommendations from Ghana to Cote d’Ivoire.

‘Finding Me’ (Nigeria) @funkeakindele The search is finally over!!! Get ready for “FINDING ME”!❤️ Join us on this powerful journey of self discovery. FINDING ME streams exclusively on Prime Video on March 17th. Featuring the best actors: @iamefaiwara @iamshaffybello @deleodule_ @omowumi_dada @tinamba1 @omonioboli @sharonooja @thecuteabiola @calabar_chic @femiadebayosalami @emeneks @dakoreea @iamjosephbenjamin @ifeanyikalu1 Directed by @funkejenifaakindele and Isioma Osaje @msjazzyfied #afunkeakindeleandisiomaosagiefilm #Afunkeakindelenetworkproduction #FindingMe #FAANTV Although not much has been revealed about the plot of Funke Akindele ’s upcoming film, Finding Me, it is clear from the cast reveal and tidbits of the film’s themes that it will be another exciting watch from the uber-successful filmmaker. The film stars Shaffy Bello (Big Love, The Waiter, The Bloom Boys, Christmas in Lagos), Dele Odule (Ada Omo Daddy, Jagun Jagun, Orisa), Sharon Ooja (Oloture, Hijack ‘93), Flawsome), Emeka Nwagbaraocha (Head Over Bills, Far From Home, The House of Secrets) and others. Revolving around themes of finding confidence through self-discovery, love, balance and sometimes, trouble, Finding Me already promises to be an interesting watch. Where to watch: Prime Video, March 17

‘A Country Called Ghana’ (Ghana/Nigeria)

In this funny yet introspective film directed by Frank Ghabin Fiifi, a group of foreigners invade a small Ghanaian village in search of something precious to loot. It’s a revealing, insightful story about the cost of protecting one’s legacy and the indescribable strain of colonial interference in the preservation of and value for African cultures and traditions. The film stars Ramsey Nouah (Merry Men, Tokunbo, Living in Bondage: Breaking Free), Kwadwo Nkansah (Azonto Ghost, Asantewaa), Charles Awurum (Lockdown, Johnbull and Rosekate, Trusted Enemy), and others. Where to watch: Now in cinemas in Ghana and Nigeria.

‘Omo Ghana - Man For Chop’ (Ghana)

In Kwame Boadi’s Omo Ghana - Man For Chop, the 1983 expulsion of over 1 million Ghanaians from Nigeria is explored alongside the complex and often dehumanising realities of migration. While the events of 1983 are often glossed over, reduced to the most notable “Ghana Must Go” bag that represented the chaos of that era, not many visual projects have dedicated their time to capturing the events of that time, a work that Omo Ghana takes on. The documentary features Andrew Adote, Ben Affat, Choice Azogu, Prince Olani Yeboah and Rhoda Ampene. Where to watch: Silverbird Cinemas, Accra

‘Blackout’ (Nigeria)

In Blackout, a woman wakes up to an unfamiliar world, one where she is married with a husband she cannot recognize and two kids she is unable to remember having. It’s a gripping, heart-thumping story that explores the line between what we know and the convictions of illusions. As the woman begins to unravel the details of her life, one where she is actually a captive held under a spell her “husband” concocted five years ago, her sense of self is frayed and questioned and she is determined to fight for her life. The film stars Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Trade, Who’s The Boss. The Millions, KM17), Padita Agu (Strained, Cold Feet), Gideon Okeke (Tinsel, When Love Happens, A Place In The Stars) and others. Where to watch: Now in cinemas in Nigeria.

‘Tales of Ramadan’ (Nigeria) [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVAcvXa2HRw\ expand=1 site_id=17424623] [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVAcvXa2HRw\ expand=1 site_id=17424623]

Tales of Ramadan delves into the intersecting lives of different families during this holy month. The story addresses themes of family, community, relationships and the unspoken expectations from bonds developed across years. The series is especially fitting for a season where togetherness is at the forefront. The series stars Uzee Usman (Voiceless, Conversations in Transit, Eagle Wings, Lagos Real Fake Life), Ummi Baba Ahmed (With Difficulty Comes Ease, Loving Rona, Threshold), Ijapari Ben-Hikri (Beyond The Veil) and others. Where to watch: YouTube

‘The Masked King’ (Nigeria)

The Masked King is a story about loyalty and self-sacrifice. After a newly crowned king begins to turn against his people, his mother is put in an inconvenient position, forced to decide between maintaining a fraying loyalty with her son or intervening in the direction of his destiny and bringing some respite to her people. The Masked King is directed by Uduak Patrick Obong (Just Not Married, Force Empire, Beautiful Monster, Strain) and stars Daniel Etim Effiong (A Weekend To Forget, The One For Sarah, Happiness Ever After), Shaffy Bello, Gideon Okeke, Uzor Arukwe (3 Working Days, Wedding Night Blues, Momiwa, Suspicion) and others. Where to watch: In Nigerian cinemas from March 28.

‘Suky’ (Nigeria)

Directed by Ola Cardoso (The Blood Covenant, Breath Of Life, Banana Island Ghost), Suky draws viewers into the gritty, under-explored world of underground Dambe boxing and the lives surrounding the sport. Suky is a story of passion, of following dangerous legacies and the consuming pursuit of revenge. Suky poses important and gripping questions of how far we are willing to go for the life we know we deserve. The film stars Tobi Bakre (Sugar Rush, Brotherhood, The Bloom Boys), Bimbo Ademoye (Breaded Life, Big Love, Ayinla), Ibrahim Yekini (President Kuti, Jagun Jagun, Kesari) and others. Where to watch: Prime Video, from March 7.