What It’s Like To … Be a Global Career Advisor

Skepticism is a common reaction to the work of a career advisor. The idea of working with someone else and paying them to work on your CV or cover letter, as well as adhering to instructions and recommendations in your professional life, can be translated by many as surrendering control, a move that may be deemed unnecessary or superfluous.

Stephanie Chisom Ozuo, a global career advisor and founder of Cover My CV, has been addressing doubts about her work for well over a decade, dating back to when she began writing CVs and cover letters in her late teens. "I had a lot of people say things like, 'Ah, why should I pay this amount for a CV when I can download the template?'" Ozuo tells OkayAfrica. However, over the years, she has established a strong reputation and a comprehensive portfolio of services tailored to working with individuals at various stages in their professional lives. After completing her degree in politics at the University of Leicester, Ozuo went on to earn her Master's degree in Career Development and Management at Coventry University, laying a solid academic foundation for her current work. "I'm a fully qualified career advisor, I never entered that until years later when I felt more confident and more credentialed," she says. "That's really important to note, by the way, because a lot of career coaches and people you see online don't have a qualification in career guidance." Many of Ozuo's clients come from X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and through referrals. She has worked with people in a wide variety of locations. Currently based in Lagos, Nigeria, Ozuo has lived and worked on multiple continents and continues to leverage that global outlook in her work as a professional collaborator. Her inclusive outlook also involves working with neurodivergent individuals, and she's working on a book with respected psychiatrist, Dr. Ayana Gibbs, on navigating a career while dealing with ADHD. Below, Ozuo delves into her process, taking on clients at various stages, tailoring her approach to the ever-evolving global work culture, and staking everything she does on her reputation.



Ozuo, wide right in the picture, is currently based in Nigeria and is looking forward to doing more physical career coaching and workshop events. Photo by Stephanie Chisom Ozuo

Stephanie Chisom Ozuo: I started at a very young age. When I was 18, instead of working in retail or hospitality, as is common in the UK, I helped write people's CVs, so I've been in the business for a long time. Then it progressed to coaching, career development services, and working with organisations as well. One of the main ways I built my credibility was by participating in numerous physical events when I was younger. I would attend different universities around the UK to host free events, including panel events and speaking engagements. This allowed me to engage with people in person and showcase my brand, laying the foundation for them to benefit from my services in real life. That allowed me to focus more on online content for a while. But interestingly, I've now returned to physical events because I believe that, in the world of data, AI, and similar trends, physical touch is what will truly help you maintain customer loyalty. A few months ago, I ran an in-person career development event in the UK. Here in Nigeria, I partnered with Black Girls in Tech Nigeria on an event sponsored by Jameson. I'll be doing more physical events for Nigerian clientele in Nigeria, all in good time. I offer a range of services and do not discriminate, whether you're a recent graduate struggling to secure your first job or a senior executive looking to advance. I take on clients from all backgrounds because I've been doing this for a long time, and I can appeal to different kinds of clientele. Currently, however, I am focusing on individuals who want to change careers, typically those over 30 with approximately nine years of work experience, seeking a career change. One of my clients, who is about 50 years old, wanted to leave education after 20 years. I worked with her, and she successfully secured a government job. My typical process is, I have an initial one on one consultation with them, I understand their needs, their challenges, their issues, what they're looking for, and then I recommend either my flagship program called Career Transition Mastery program, or a package of services tailored to specific situations, such as dealing with bullying from a boss, uncertainty about the next steps, or struggles with confidence.

Ozuo, second left in the picture, has lived and worked on multiple continents and also specializes in working with neurodivergent individuals. Photo by Stephanie Chisom Ozuo

I'm a digital nomad myself, and I built my business from scratch, so I'm also focused on helping people start their own businesses based on their unique skills. I also offer a service for individuals seeking to relocate and considering careers in different countries, but who have no idea where to start or even where to go. While I have a broad set of skills that can appeal to everyone, I am noticing particular trends in the job market at the moment that I'm trying to leverage. People who are looking to work remotely, those who no longer want a 9-to-5 job, and individuals seeking to change careers are the three main areas I'm focusing on with my services. I'm also specializing my audience. So, I have ADHD and I am a soon-to-be author writing a book on how individuals can manage this condition within their careers. I specialize in helping people who are neurodivergent and dealing with mental and learning disabilities, helping them to secure work and find sustainable avenues into employment, be it self-employment or a corporate career. I initially faced a lot of early pushback, but what has happened is that if you go on Google, I have over 100 legitimate reviews, and my Google standing is 4.9. On Facebook, I think it's around 4 out of 5. I believe that obtaining those reviews on Google has helped establish trust in my business, and you cannot escape your reputation. I started this business when I was 18, and I'm now 31; that's a very long time. I have my reviews, and I have repeat clients. I have a client whom I helped get into project management. I got her a job paying around £500 per day ($660); she later came back to me to say she was tired of project management. I helped her change jobs and still kept her at her rate. Then she returned, saying that she wants to start a business, and I've helped her develop it.

Ozuo (R) stakes her value as a career adviser on her reputation, having garnered multiple reviews and worked with several clients on repeat occasions. Photo by Stephanie Chisom Ozuo