What It’s Like To…Run Nigeria’s Longest-Running Music Chart Publication





The popular saying goes: Men lie, women lie, numbers don't. However, in today's global pop music scene, everyone lies. Streaming numbers are often manipulated, sometimes by overzealous fans or unscrupulous executives. Regardless, the numbers remain the closest representation of the truth, which is why chart publications play a crucial role. Before TurnTable Chart launched in 2020, Nigeria had seen few attempts to track music statistics, with most efforts quickly abandoned. TurnTable's nearly five-year operation makes it Nigeria's longest-running music chart—a distinction earned through persistent hard work, strategic planning, scrutiny, and tangible growth. Co-founded by Similola Adegoke and Ayomide Oriowo, TurnTable publishes a variety of weekly updated music charts, including albums, genres, producers, artists, and its flagship Turntable Top 100 singles chart. What began with publicly available data quickly evolved through strategic partnerships with streaming platforms, record labels, independent distributors, artists and other stakeholders. These collaborations have transformed its charts into a comprehensive representation of Nigerian listening habits across streaming services, radio and television. "We've always known that what's going to give us credibility is the numbers," Adegoke tells OkayAfrica, "and what is going to give us the numbers is the credibility – it's a catch-22 situation." Despite this challenge, the chart publication has successfully navigated this balance, elevating TurnTable certification plaques into highly coveted recognition within the industry.

Adegoke: We've been friends forever since we were young. We started bouncing around ideas for TurnTable in 2018 but didn't start until 2020. It felt kinda impossible initially, but in 2020, we were just like, "Let's start something." That was the beginning of everything. Oriowo: We've worked on several things together, different ideas over the years, going back 12 or 13 years ago. The first one that became a thing that we built was a property market app that was supposed to go out between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, but plans changed, and we pivoted into TurnTable during COVID-19. Adegoke: The secret of TurnTable's evolution is people. The first data we pulled out was public; we had to post it on someone's website. It was all about earning people's trust early on, and our first introduction to a real data source was Radio Monitor from South Africa. We got video and TV data and were still collating streaming services like Apple Music, Audiomack and Boomplay, using free data before we partnered with some of them to use their data. Our first partnership was with Radio Monitor; then, we had Audiomack and Boomplay. The summary of our evolution has been based on people believing in us more than in our resources and them being convinced of our dreams.

Oriowo: [Regarding accountability], at the beginning, we just used public data, so it was more or less like you could do the math yourself. While slight variations might occur due to different weighting methods or methodologies, the results would be comparable. But even then, we encountered significant skepticism — a reflection of our society's general climate of distrust. Even with completely verifiable data, doubt persisted. Now, we've expanded our data sources to include privileged information obtained directly from Digital Service Providers, artists, managers, labels and distributors. There's a side to the industry where people distrust what that other person is reporting, but our responsibility remains consistent: continue reporting numbers while ensuring maximum authenticity. Sometimes — I'll give you an example — when labels send us data, they make a mistake and send global data, but we know what the numbers should look like — if that makes sense. We've done this for about five years now, and we know how many streams you should be getting. So when we see something drastic like that, it's easy to call them up to check, and then they realize that they sent in the global stats. The main thing we do is maintain our side of things and make sure that the algorithm isn't compromised, and we make our methodology public, so more trust will come with time. Trust has grown considerably as we've built credibility over the years, and people have become increasingly familiar with us.