wizkid
Audio
Zinhle Ngema
Jul. 16, 2020 02:36PM EST
Image: YouTube

Wizkid’s New Song Featuring H.E.R Was Made To Make You ‘Smile’

The artist celebrates his 30th birthday today with a gift to his fans.

Nigerian musical heavyweight Wizkid released his latest track today. The song, titled "Smile," features Grammy award winning US singer/songwriter H.E.R.

The track coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it. It features Wizkid and H.E.R. going in over an infectious beat.

This comes as Wizkid fans await the release of his delayed fourth album, Made in Lagos. We're sure they'll be more excited than ever after getting this new single.

"Smile" follows Wizkid's latest release Soundman Vol. 1 EP, which came out late last year and featured the likes of Chronixx, DJ Tunez and more.

Listen to Wizkid and H.E.R.'s "Smile" below.

WizKid - Smile (Audio) ft. H.E.R. www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
new wizkid wizkid song smile wizkid smile nigeria wizkid
Popular
(Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The Rise of Stan Culture In Afrobeats

From Marlians to Wizkid FC, afrobeats fandoms are contributing to the globalization of the sound—even if some might consider them overly obsessive.

Last month, over half a million people, from 99 countries tuned into No Signal's livestream to join the "clash" between Wizkid and Vybz Kartel. The clash was the most legendary one that the No Signal team had hosted since they started their DJ clashes in April. Afrobeats and dancehall lovers were excited to watch this competition—choosing country affiliations in lighthearted fun. Though people had expected fierce competition, due to both artists being megastars with chart topping hits in their own lanes, no one had expected results like the polls reflected. There was an average of 72,000 votes per round and Wizkid won every round defeating Vybz 10 to nil.

Some people joked that the DJ behind Vybz Kartel's song choices was the reason for the loss; others attributed it to the population of Nigeria. What was clear, however, is that many people had underestimated Wizkid's fandom and Team WizKidFC's mobilization prior to the clash.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Price to Pay: The Complicated Relationship Between Ambitiouz Entertainment and South Africa’s Music Scene

Through all the horror stories shared by artists, it's impossible to overlook Ambitiouz Entertainment's contribution to South African music.