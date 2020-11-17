south african hip-hop
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 17, 2020 10:08AM EST
Yanga Chief 'Popstar' Album Cover

Yanga Chief 'Popstar' Album Cover which is set for release on 27 November 2020

Yanga Chief Drops Single 'Manelo' Ahead of Upcoming Album 'Pop Star'

Yanga Chief officially releases single 'Manelo' an homage to a political dream deferred.

Award-winning rapper, Yanga Chief has dropped new single "Manelo" off upcoming album Pop Star. This single follows hit single "BAFF" titled after sexy actress Boity Thulo and celebrates the club life. "Manelo" is a stark contrast to "BAFF" in that it takes sober look at South African political events. Yanga Chief opines over trippy hip-hop beats and when the beat drops things get real.

The Xhosa rapper known for culturally relevant music samples retrospectively traces South Africa's controversial political events. Yanga Chief pays homage to "Manelo" a popular 90s song "We Miss You Manelo" by legendary pop music artist Chico Twala. The original song laments individuals who went missing during the apartheid era during riots and police raids. Linking the past to the present, Yanga Chief waxes lyrical about the dream that was projected in the 1990s and compares it to the mediocre political reality. Shots are fired at political officials for pillaging government funds while South African youth employment increases. There's no holding back in this new single.

The song is smooth with slow drum beats and poetic lyrics. The hook is catchy just like the 90s hit, a dagger prompting the government for accountability. A frequent collaborator with AKA, Yanga Chief has shown his solo power and has mastered his musical niche.

Pop Star is set for release on the 27th of November 2020 and is available for pre-order on Apple Music and Spotify.

Listen to "Manelo" off upcoming album Pop Star on YouTube.


