Young Jonn Talks About The Journey From Behind the Boards to Center Stage

Young Jonn, the Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer behind hits for Davido, Olamide, and Kizz Daniel, opens up to Joey Akan in a rare and revealing episode of Afrobeats Intelligence. Known for keeping a low profile, his decision to sit for an interview is “a big deal by any measure,” as Akan puts it. Laughter kicks off the conversation, setting the tone for an episode rich with insight and reflection.

“I’m a man of very few words,” he admits. “When I get really comfortable with people, I go crazy.” With Akan’s balanced blend of authority and empathy, Young Jonn begins to open up. He discusses the relentless work ethic he developed under the guidance of his mentor, Olamide, how his artistic growth has stemmed from an obsessive attention to detail, and how the passing of his mother altered his approach to his career.

“Anybody that pays attention will know there’s a time that I kept producing, but it wasn’t like when I was really into it,” he says, referring to the seemingly quick switch from producer to performing artist. “This time, I was just restructuring my life, trying to place my priorities right, figure out the things that I want and the things I don’t want. It was just a funny moment in my life. It started from the point when I lost my mom. That particular year [2017] was very funny,” he admits.

He reflects on the turning point in his solo career – the release of “Dada.” “It took a while to come into my own,” he says. “I remember when we put out Dada, it became big.” The success wasn’t calculated, but now that he’s here, he’s not planning to leave anytime soon.

