OkayAfrica
Jun. 09, 2020 02:25PM EST
(Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years.

‘Enough is Enough’: Kenyans take to the streets to protest against police brutality

"I am here to protest for our youth who have died in the hands of the police without any wrongdoings and we are saying enough is enough."

A rural Kenyan neighbourhood was packed with protesters on Monday in light of a recently released report detailing the police brutality that came with the enforcing of COVID-19 related lockdowns.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) announced that it has received 87 complaints of abuse from Kenyan citizens by law enforcement. The spike of police violence is said to have been influenced by the dusk-to-dawn curfew which came into play from March 27th.

According to the report released by IPOA, 15 people were killed, and "31 incidents where victims sustained injuries" which were "directly linked to actions of police officers during the curfew enforcement."

Rahma Wako, a mother and resident of the Kenyan neighbourhood Mathare, said, "I am here to protest for our youth who have died in the hands of the police without any wrongdoings and we are saying enough is enough."

The Kenyan protesters are certainly with the times as is seen with the current global and societal climate. On May 25th, the murder of unarmed African-American man George Floyd sparked global protest, as many have felt empowered to take on their own perpetrators in the recent wave of global unrest.

Many African countries have been up in arms as law enforcers have violently, and sometimes fatally, enforced lockdown rules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been cases of excessive force and unnecessary brutality, and many African nationals have taken to the streets to demand justice be served against the authoritative figures brought in to protect them.

(Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

South Africans Panic Over Alleged Reinstatement of Alcohol Ban

The South African government has declared that there are no plans to reintroduce a ban on alcohol.

The need to calm the masses came as rumours began to circulate on social media stating that the government was planning on locking up liquor stores once again. This panic influenced shoppers to once again flock the retail stores and stock up, however, there was no official word of the second wave of a country-wide ban. Presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko, spoke to TimesLive saying, "No such calls have been tabled before the National Coronavirus Command Council at this point."

The sale and purchase of alcohol was originally banned in South Africa in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fears resurfaced as governing bodies expressed worry about how citizens would behave once alcohol was reintroduced into their lives and how often alcohol related hospitalization would occur.

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities voiced their concerns regarding the ban on alcohol being lifted with Businesstech.

In an Committee chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba said of the matter, "According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), alcohol is known to be harmful to health in general and is understood to increase the risk of injury and violence, including intimate partner violence and can cause alcohol poisoning."

While the original ban had advantageous results on the public healthcare system, as of right now the drinks can keep flowing.

