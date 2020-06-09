(Photo by Fredrik Lerneryd/Getty Images)

NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 08: Kenyans protest against police brutality and extradition killings in the informal settlement Mathare on June 8, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the placards show names of family members, friends and neighbours from the community that have been killed by the police during the last few years.

‘Enough is Enough’: Kenyans take to the streets to protest against police brutality