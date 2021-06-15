south african music
The 10 Most-Streamed South African Artists and Songs by Local Gen Z Audiences on Spotify

Mr JazziQ is the most-streamed South African artist on Spotify by local youth between the ages of 13 and 17.

To celebrate the country's Youth Month, Spotify South Africa recently shared statistics that show young people's favourite artists, songs and genres.

According to the stats, amapiano producer Mr JazziQ is the most-streamed South African artist on the platform by Gen Z users. He's followed by another amapiano sensation Busta 929, who is followed by rappers A-Reece and Nasty C respectively.

Reece and Nasty are the only hip-hop artists who appear on the list which is dominated by amapiano artists, while Elaine is the only R&B artist.

Mr JazziQ is a former member of the duo JazziDisciples, alongside fellow producer Josiah De Disciple. JazziQ has been releasing music consistently and scoring hits since the two parted ways. His recent release is the project Party With The English. Busta 929, who follows Mr JazziQ on the list, is a frequent collaborator of the producer.

Read: Kabza De Small is The Most Streamed South African Artist on Spotify in 2020

A-Reece, who boasts the most loyal fanbase, has remained popular among young fans. His story is a unique one as he has been releasing his music independently since leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2015.

The stats prove what many already knew, that amapiano is running the country's contemporary music scene. Alongside Mr JazziQ and Busta 929, making the list are amapiano stars De Mthuda, Lady Du, DBN Gogo and Kabza De Small. The latter was 2020's most streamed South African artist on Spotify by local audiences.

Spotify South Africa's list of the 10 most streamed songs by Gen Z audiences consists of amapiano songs only with "Khuza Gogo" by Ama Avenger, Blaqnick, DBN Gogo, M.J, MasterBlaq, Mpura taking the top spot.

View both lists in full below:

The most streamed SA artists by the country’s youth between the ages of 13 to 17 years:

1. Mr JazziQ

2. Busta 929

3. A-Reece

4. Nasty C

5. Kabza De Small

6. DJ Maphorisa

7. De Mthuda

8. Lady Du

9. DBN Gogo

10. Elaine

Most streamed South African tracks by local youth between the ages of 13 to 17 years:

1. "Khuza Gogo" by Ama Avenger, Blaqnick, DBN Gogo, M.J, MasterBlaq, Mpura

2. "Vula Mlomo" by Musa Keys, Nobantu Vilakazi, Sir Trill

3. "Woza" by Boohle, Kabza De Small, Lady Du, Mr JazziQ

4. "Umsebenzi Wethu" by Busta 929, Lady Du, Mpura, Mr JazziQ, Reece Madlisa, Zuma

5. "John Wick" by Da Muziqal Chef, De Mthuda, Sir Trill

6. "LiYoshona – Main Mix" by De Mthuda, Kwiish SA, MalumNator, Njelic

7. "Banyana" by DJ Maphorisa, Daliwonga, Kabza De Small, Sir Trill, Tyler ICU

8. "Isingisi" by MDU aka TRP, Semi Tee, Sir Trill

9. "Paradise" by 20ty Soundz, Busta 929, Miano

10. "Catalia" by Junior De Rocka, Lady Du, Mellow, Mr JazziQ, Sleazy

