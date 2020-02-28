Listen to 2Baba's New 13-Track Album 'Warriors'
2Baba's new album features Burna Boy, Olamide, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Peruzzi and more.
2Baba has just dropped his much-anticipated album titled Warriors.
The album is a follow-up to the artist's last project Ascension which was released in 2014. Warriors features music heavyweights including Burna Boy, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, AJ, Peruzzi, Syemca and HI Idibia.
In his latest offering, 2Baba gives fans a little bit of everything—Afrobeats, Afropop and even reggae.
His track with Olamide "I Dey Hear Everything" is an uptempo Afrobeats number with an infectious rhythm that's accentuated by the string instrumental in the background.
In "We Must Groove" featuring Burna Boy, 2Baba switches to a reggae melody with a heavy Jamaican-style lyricism. While a fairly mid-tempo, the overall feel of the song is laidback and will have you wanting to wind that waist. Additionally, the brass instrumentals of the track definitely add the right amount of bounce.
His collaboration with Tiwa Savage titled "Ginger" is an adorable love jam with subtle psychedelic explorations and synthesised sounds. It's definitely a much softer-sounding track compared to the others and makes for some really easy listening.
Slowing the pace down even more, "Warriors" focuses more on the lyrical content of the song and makes ensures the beat, instrumentals and melody all fall back so the song's central message of survival and working past failures is at the fore.
It's an album filled with undeniable gems and you'll probably need you to have it on it repeat to discover your faves. 2baba is back baby, and we're certainly for it.
Listen to Warriors on Apple Music below:
Listen to Warriors on Spotify:
- 2Baba Releases Official Music Video for New Track 'Important ... ›
- Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, 2Baba to Perform at 2019 AFRIMA Awards ... ›
- Larry Gaaga and 2Baba's New Music Video for 'Iworiwo' Is a ... ›
- Burna Boy, D'Banj, 2Baba and Larry Gaaga Link Up for The Music ... ›
- Listen to Mr Eazi's New Mixtape 'Lagos to London (Vol. 2)' Featuring ... ›