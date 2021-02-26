south african hip-hop
Popular
Music News
Feb. 26, 2021 06:58AM EST

A-Reece Shares A New Song ‘MORNING PEACE’ From His Upcoming Mixtape

Listen to A-Reece's new song 'MORNING PEACE' featuring Jay Jody.

A-Reece has let loose yet another song from his upcoming mixtape Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory. "MORNING PEACE" features Jay Jody (you might know him as PJay), one half of the duo B3nchMarQ and A-Reece's brother.

"MORNING PEACE" is a song in which the two rap about the desire for morning peace in the context of a romantic relationship. "I don't wanna wake up to no drama early morning again/ I'd rather wake up to you naked," raps A-Reece on the song's hook.

"MORNING PEACE" is the third song to be released from A-Reece's upcoming mixtape, which was announced in January. "5 YEAR PLAN" which features Wordz came out on the day of the announcement while "RESIDUAL SELF IMAGE", featuring Ayanda Jiya, was released in 2020.

Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory is due for release on the 26th of March. Alongside Jay Jody, Wordz and Ayanda Jiya, the project will feature artists such as BELO SALO and Stogie T.

Listen to "MORNING PEACE" on Apple Music and Spotify.



View the tracklist of Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa hip-hop music south african music a-reece south african hip-hop
Popular

Focalistic Shares Visuals For ‘Ke Star (Remix)’ Featuring Vigro Deep and Davido

Watch the music video for 'Ke Star (Remix)' by Focalistic, Vigro Deep and Davido.

After sharing the remix to "Ke Star" last week Friday, Focalistic has followed-up with the song's visuals. The video show performance scenes by the two musicians flanked by dancers. The visual is stunning as everyone who appears is dripped up, and the dancers make sure the viewer never takes their eye off the screen.

The remix for "Ke Star" is hopefully a move that kickstarts Pitori Maradona's continental dominance. Amapiano as a sound has proven popular in many parts of the continent and some parts of the world. Davido is one non-South African musician who has embraced the sound which can be heard in his latest album A Better Time.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 20 Best South African Songs of the Month (February)

Featuring Nasty C, Focalistic, Kabza De Small, Blxckie, Jobe London and more.