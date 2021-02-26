A-Reece Shares A New Song ‘MORNING PEACE’ From His Upcoming Mixtape
Listen to A-Reece's new song 'MORNING PEACE' featuring Jay Jody.
A-Reece has let loose yet another song from his upcoming mixtape Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory. "MORNING PEACE" features Jay Jody (you might know him as PJay), one half of the duo B3nchMarQ and A-Reece's brother.
"MORNING PEACE" is a song in which the two rap about the desire for morning peace in the context of a romantic relationship. "I don't wanna wake up to no drama early morning again/ I'd rather wake up to you naked," raps A-Reece on the song's hook.
"MORNING PEACE" is the third song to be released from A-Reece's upcoming mixtape, which was announced in January. "5 YEAR PLAN" which features Wordz came out on the day of the announcement while "RESIDUAL SELF IMAGE", featuring Ayanda Jiya, was released in 2020.
Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory is due for release on the 26th of March. Alongside Jay Jody, Wordz and Ayanda Jiya, the project will feature artists such as BELO SALO and Stogie T.
Listen to "MORNING PEACE" on Apple Music and Spotify.
View the tracklist of Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory here.
- A-Reece Releases His Second Song of 2020 'Selfish [EXP 2 ... ›
- A-Reece shares 'THE 5 YEAR PLAN' ›
- A-Reece Addresses Flame's Departure From The Wrecking Crew in ... ›
- Listen to A-Reece's New Single 'Re$idual $elf Image' Featuring ... ›
- A-Reece Explains Why He Doesn't Like Doing Interviews - OkayAfrica ›
- Elaine, A-Reece, Oxlade and Many Other African Artists Share ... ›
- The Mysterious Road to A-Reece's 'Paradise II' - OkayAfrica ›
- A-Reece Shares New Song '$TRICTLY 4 MY B*TCH' Ahead of His ... ›