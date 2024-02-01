Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s 'A Soweto Love Story'

Created by Zelipa Zulu and Darrel Bristow-Bovey, the movie features a South African ensemble of Motsoaledi Setumo, Skhumba Hlope, Mamodibe Ramodibe, Didintle Khunou, Monnye Kunupi and Sihle Ndaba.

Tired of being the only woman in the family, mother to unlucky-in-love sons, Bongekile (Duduzile Ngcobo) challenges her children to find their perfect partners before the New Year. Their incentive? The first son to find a makoti (bride) will be crowned the sole heir to the coveted Ngubeni home.

This challenge of romantic ambitions, desires and appeasing the family matriarch sees the brothers, played by Lunga Shabalala, Sparky Xulu, and Ray Neo Buso embark on a competitive quest to find the perfect partner while navigating very tricky, murky but always hilarious dating waters.

If you are wondering where you have seen this story before, then it’s because it’s a South African retelling of another Netflix Nollywood title, A Naija Christmas(2021). Directed by Kunle Afolayan and written by Kemi Adesoye, it follows the same plot of a mother sending her sons on a quest to find love, in order to be the sole owner of a family house.

