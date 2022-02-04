Listen to Adekunle Gold's Much-Anticipated Album 'Catch Me If You Can'
The Nigerian singer-songwriter drops his fourth studio album via Platoon.
Ever popular Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold has set the tone for the weekend via his fourth studio album. The project, titled Catch Me If You Can, comes via music distribution company Platoon.
The new album symbolizes the space that Gold currently finds himself in, and embodies the sounds of freedom, clarity, and confidence in the person he is becoming. So far, fans have had a taste of the project through Gold releasing various singles over the past few months, but the full album proves to be a listening experience we can now enjoy in its full capacity now.
The full track list features a whopping 14 songs, and sees features from American rapper Ty Dolla $ign on "One Woman," while US singer Lucky Daye lends his vocals to single "Sinner" which Gold released earlier this year. Nigeria's Davido and Malian talent Fatoumata Diawara add their unique sounds to songs "High" and "Born Again," respectively. New Jersey rapper Foushee and UK rapper Stefflon Don bring in the girl power on two tracks featured on the album—"Fy"' and "Dior, Dior, Dior." This album beautifully illustrates the evolution Gold's sound has been on since he took off in 2015. It centers on the importance of finding power and strength within the unknown and shedding expectations from others to truly grow as a person. Catch Me If You Can is a body of work solidifying Gold's place amongst the greats.
On the album, Gold describes the music as, "the sound of a happy man." "I think of my whole discography as an adventure game," he says, "It gets really interesting at every level. This new album is Level 4—it's crazy, mindblowing and my understanding of life, what really matters, and who I am is slowly unraveling." When asked what he hopes listeners take away from his latest project, Gold very rightly wants people to release the talent that he is. "I hope it solidifies in people’s minds the genius that is AG Baby, honestly," he quipped, "To those that are still sleeping on me, it’s time to wake up or the train will pass you by, lol. But for real, I just want my fans to feel good and have another classic to get them through different times. I want them to experience all there is at level 4 of this adventure."
Catch Me If You Can is available to stream on all major platforms.
