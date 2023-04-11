Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky Blossom In New Visuals For "Party No Dey Stop"
AG Baby recruits fellow Nigerian singer Zinoleesky to remind fans that he's the life of the party.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Goldis our spring fling king in his new music video for single "Party No Dey Stop," shot by famed Nigerian director DK. The singer's first release since signing with Def Jam Recordings comes with the feature support of fellow Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, as the two honor their perseverance and African heritage in their expedition to the top of the global charts.
The visually-stunning music video pairs well with the song's message of hard work paying off and allowing your success to speak for itself. An assortment of West Africa's most alluring traditions from the weaving of multicolored textiles to the unfathomably intricate and beautiful jewels and garments were on full display, as AG Baby reassures fans that his recent signing to one of the U.S.'s most notable record labels will not distance him from his culture. With both men having grown up in Lagos's culturally-abundant and exuberant Agege neighborhood, the visuals offer a vibrant return to home and a reminder of the beauty that the nation has to offer.
"Party No Dey Stop" is our first taste of Gold's projected fifth-studio album, said to be out later this year. Occupying his time before that is a solid festival run followed by a four-month North American tour this September, which he will then take across the UK, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and the Caribbean through 2024. The party really does not stop.