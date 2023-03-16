Adekunle Gold Signs with Def Jam, Drops New Single “Party No Dey Stop”
Adekunle Gold has collaborated with Zinoleesky for his latest single “Party No Dey Stop,” his first release under Def Jam Recordings.
Adekunle Gold has teamed up with Zinoleesky for “Party No Dey Stop,” his first release under Def Jam Recordings. The vibrant single is an up-tempo song that is reminiscent of the Agege neighborhood in Lagos, where Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky grew up. In the record, both artists touch on themes of partying, grace, and having a good time.
“Party No Dey Stop,” officially marks the beginning of Adekunle Gold’s relationship with Def Jam Recordings.
In a conversation with Billboard, Def Jam Recordings’ CEO, Tunji Balogun, said that Gold’s growth as an artist inspired him to sign the Lagos-born crooner.
“When I started at Def Jam, I knew I wanted to bring the label into the Afrobeats space tastefully, with the right artists and partnership. Adekunle felt like the perfect fit–he’d already done so much work on his own to build a base," Gold said. "But I knew that we could scale his audience to an even bigger level if we combined our energies and worked together.”
Over the course of his career, Adekunle Gold has cemented himself, and furthermore, his brand, as an Afropop pioneer, and his song “Party No Dey Stop” highlights his versatility and artistic evolution.
Throughout his career, Gold has also become commercially successful. His last four albums have garnered him global recognition, stamina on the charts, a Grammy nomination and multi-million streams.
His sound, coupled with his distinct style, have set him apart as an act to pay attention to. Billboard reports that the “Sade” singer is set to release his album in June 2023.
Watch the “Party No Dey Stop” video below.
Adekunle Gold - Party No Dey Stop ft. Zinoleesky (Official Visualizer)www.youtube.com
