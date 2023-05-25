Adekunle Gold Releases the Glitzy ‘Tio Tequila’ EP
The Afropop Maestro has dropped a three-track project titled Tio Tequila ahead of his studio album release.
Acclaimed Nigerian crooner, Adekunle Gold has unveiled his latest project Tio Tequila, a three-song bundle that kicks off a summer brimming with exciting activities, and teases his upcoming album. The EP features the recent chart-topping single with fellow Lagosian Zinoleesky, "Party No Dey Stop," alongside previously-unheard tracks, "Do You Mind,” a sultry summer anthem and "Omo Eko," a tribute to his hometown of Lagos. The infectious mix of sounds and styles is a homage to Adekunle Gold's innovative musical prowess.
Historically, Gold has had an incredible talent for creating music that blends seemingly disparate genres. His latest collection of three songs, produced by the renowned Kel-P, is a testament to his ability to merge Afropop, Afrobeats, R&B, and amapiano to deliver a trifecta of exhilarating tracks that align with his signature sound, but leave room for his growth as an artist. Tio Tequila is somewhat of a teaser that will precede the singer’s Def Jam debut, which is slated for release in July.
In a conversation with The FADER, Adekunle shared his thoughts on the project and confirmed that the three-track output is a taste of his upcoming album in July.
“Tio Tequila is a metaphor for where I’m at in life right now,” Gold told The FADER. “I’m happy and I just want to celebrate my wins and we should all feel the same. The three songs are a taster for what’s to come on my next album; they’re uplifting and will get you in the mood to party.”
We are definitely in the mood to party, and will keep an eye out for July’s release.
