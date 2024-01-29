Here’s What Went Down in Week Two of AFCON 2023

Week two of the 2023 African Cup of Nations provided just as much drama and excitement as the tournament’s opening week. The festival’s opening week had a number of nail-biting moments, ending off with an injury for Egyptian favorite Mohamed Salah.

Fans have played a role in making this year’s AFCON that much more entertaining as social media has allowed them to share their wildest dreams – and inner thoughts – with each other.

On The Field at AFCON 2023 Week 2

This week saw the final 16 teams battle their way closer to victory – and their support staff take on battles of their own. A number of unexpected losses took place in the second week, and many coaches lost their jobs as a result. Host nation Côte d’Ivoire fired their manager Jean-Louis Gasset after the team’s 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea. A few days later, Algeria’s coach Djamel Belmadi agreed to step down after their loss. Mauritania beating Algeria resulted in Ghana being kicked out of their group, and they subsequently fired their coach Chris Hughton, too.

Fortune fell on Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui who was given a four-match ban at the end of his team’s 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo for getting into it with player Chancel Mbemba after the full-time whistle. After some deliberation, however, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that they made the decision to suspend two of the bans.

Astonishingly, Egypt was shown the door by the Democratic Republic of Congo, with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau landing the winning penalty and man of the match award – the first penalty of his senior career. Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue apologized for missing the penalty kick that saw his team lose dramatically to Guinea.

Off The Field at AFCON 2023 Week 2

Famed football star Didier Drogba voiced his disappointment in Côte d’Ivoire after their loss to Equatorial Guinea. The host nation’s fans went as far as damaging the team’s official bus to echo their dissatisfaction. Ghana’s AFCON exit had their fans sobbing in the streets – and on TV.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen was randomly selected to be tested for doping by CAF, and while some reports say it was after the Super Eagles’ 2-0 victory against Cameroon last Saturday, other reports say it was after their 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau last Monday.