AFCON: The Best Nigerian-South African Musical Collaborations

Ahead of the AFCON 2023 semi-final game between Nigeria and South Africa, we've decided to take a look back at the many times both countries got together to make some great songs, rather than battle it out on the pitch. See some of our favorite Naija-SA collaborations below.

The long history of musical collaborations between Nigeria and South Africa exemplifies a strong relationship between each nation's local musical heritage — afrobeat, house, and many others — and the influences they've each inherited from African-Americans, mainly hip-hop and R&B.

Read on for our list of the best Nigerian and South African musical collaborations.

Davido "Tchelete (Goodlife)" ft. Mafikizolo

Said to have come about at an MTN networking session, "Tchelete" sees Davido and Mafikizolo organically interweave melodies and counter-melodies in yoruba, pidgin, IsiZulu, Isixhosa and English, with each competing for prominence. Davido gives a signature rollicking, vocal performance striking a balance with Nciza's soaring voice —all of which are stabilized by Kgosinkwe's call-and-response hooks. Even the production is conjoint, the work of South Africa's Maphorisa and Oskido, and Nigeria's Shizzi all of whom do a great job of straddling a fine balance of house and Naija-pop.

DJ Maphorisa "Soweto Baby" ft. Wizkid & DJ Buckz

Dj Maphorisa - Soweto Baby feat Wizkid & Dj Buckz (OFFICIAL VIDEO) youtu.be

The stellar "Soweto Baby" is the handiwork of producers Maphorisa and DJ Buckz whose use of twinkling electric guitar is as seductive in a house beat as it is in highlife. Add the song-crafting genius of Wizkid and the result is an absolute delight. Maphorisa does a great job of retracing Wizkid's melodies and cadence, while Buckz brings a fine melodic form of his own.

AKA "All Eyes On Me" ft. Burna Boy, Da Les & JR

"All Eyes On Me" is as good a club-rap song as any. Built on a bass-synth melody reminiscent of DJ Mustard's hits of that era, the track sees Burna Boy, AKA, DA Les and JR delivering an all-time party anthem. The song was certified platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa and won Best African Collaboration at the All Africa Music Awards.

Wizkid "All For Love" ft. Bucie

Wizkid, one of the kings of Afrobeats, proves to be a great match for Bucie, the princess of SA house music on the real delight that is "All For Love." The track seamlessly blends Yoruba, Xhosa and English over production by Maphorisa

AKA "Fela In Versace" ft. Kiddominant

"Fela In Versace," the clear standout track from AKA's 2018 album Touch My Blood, saw the South African superstar connecting with Nigeria's KDDO (formerly Kiddominant). As its title implies, the song sees AKA comparing himself to greats like Fela and Madiba, "Fela in Versace, Mandela in a 'Rari," he shouts. The song's boosted by Kiddominant's addictive chorus hook in which, among other things, he boasts of "Doing 240 on Lekki Epe" expressway in Lagos.

Nasty C & Runtown "Said"

South Africa's own boy-wonder connected with Nigeria's Runtown for the triumphant collaboration "Said." The song was one of the most popular releases from the first Coke Studio Africa sessions. It was produced by Ivory Coast's Shadow Chris, who mentions the fusion of Afro, dance and island tunes as his influence for the track.

Focalistic & Davido "Ke Star (Remix)" ft. Vigro Deep

Back in 2021, South Africa's genre-bending artist, Focalistic, dropped a highly-anticipated remix to his platinum single "Ke Star," which featured none-other-than Davido. The "Ke Star" remix, which kicks off with Davido's vocals and catchy lyrics, is just as good as the upbeat original hit and the addition of one of Nigeria's best Afrobeats artists gave it an additional edge.

Waje "Mountain" ft. Lira

Waje deploys all the celestial power in her voice on this big motivational march of a song that could make a believer of any cynic. The lyrics are set to a swell of marching drums and horns, and sung as earnestly by Lira and Waje. The result is of huge exultation and relief in an uplifting song that lets the listener know nothing is insurmountable.

Davido "Coolest Kid in Africa" ft. Nasty C

Trap-Davido excels as the "Coolest Kid In Africa" craftily adapting pidgin and Yoruba to Kidominant's swinging beat, which chugs with a big base and rattling snares. The scarily fluent Nasty C is a perfect fit for the song in skill and flair, delivering a winning verse.

Runtown "Banger" ft. Uhuru

Runtown and Maphorisa called it right titling their song "Banger." Clashing cymbals brings a repeated reprieve from a throbbing percussion over which Runtown and Maphorisa interlock a pair of counter melodies to fine results.

M.I Abaga "Soup" ft. Cassper Nyovest

"Soup" is hard as hell. It features two of the continent's foremost MCs in M.I and Cassper Nyovest, who both deliver impressive verses—the first half of each in English and the second in Hausa (M.I) and Xhosa (Nyovest) — reflecting their combined heritages in near-equal measure.

Major Lazer & DJ Maphorisa "Particula" ft. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna

The heavy dembow percussion may place "Particula" as international dance and a fit for arena beach parties, but single out Ice Prince's faux-patois on the same beat and what you have is galala, Nigeria's interpretation of Jamaican dancehall which gained prominence in the late '90s. Maphorisa and Major Lazer have bring together solid verses from artists not many would other producers could mesh so well. Nasty C is ever slick, rap-singing a verse teeming with pithy quotes "ain't nothing cooler than the wrong move when you're doing it to the right song". Jidenna's verse is a potpourri of Spanish ("una pelicula"), Nigerian-isms ("carry go"), Jamaican inflections ("bia bia bia baby") and ends with a falsetto flourish. Never a dull presence, Patoranking is, here, in subdued form providing the ad-libs.

Yemi Alade & Mi Casa "Get Through This"

Earnest emoting and sweet nothings from Mi Casa's J'Something doesn't initially sway an unimpressed Yemi Alade in their collaborative song "Get Through This." Alade relents by the third verse, though, and joins for a duet which showcases the power in her voice.

Kwesta "Spirit" ft. Wale

The ghostly gravel in Kwesta's voice is apt for a song about spiritual solidarity. American-Nigerian Wale encapsulates his everyman qualities by offering "i can be a poet, be your homie, be your plumber," but is also keen to ward of threats or competitions by invoking "a hundred Yoruba demons" if tested.

Emmy Gee "Rands & Nairas" ft. Ice Prince, Phyno, AB Crazy, Anatii, Cassper Nyovest & DJ Dimplez

"Rands and Nairas" represents the best of Nigerian and South African rapping talents, buoyed by a near-perfect hook by AB Crazy, as they "pop bottles from Jozi to Lagos." Featuring the long cast list of Emmy Gee, Ice Prince, Phyno, Anatii, Cassper Nyovest and DJ Dimplez, this one is an epic posse cut featuring talent from both nations.

