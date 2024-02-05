Here’s What Went Down In Week Three of AFCON 2023

Fans are yet to catch a breath in this year’s African Cup of Nations soccer tournament as the drama continues week by week. The third week saw defending champions Senegal eliminated and the country’s fans did not shy away from showing their disappointment. Fans and players are becoming more emotional by the game as AFCON 2023 continues to be as entertaining as ever.

Here’s what went down in week three of AFCON:

On the Field at AFCON 2023



The third week featured more outstanding victories and national upsets. Reigning champions Senegal looked to be in tight form with a goal in the game’s first five minutes, before a last minute goal by hosts Côte d’Ivoire led them to a penalty shootout that sent the former champions home. The Elephants continued their reign of terror as their 2-1 victory over Mali had their head coach Eric Sekou Chelle having to manually cool down with water being poured over his head.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Arthur Masuaku’s wide left free-kick secured their 3-1 victory over Guinea, leading Les Léopards to the tournament’s semi-finals. Cape Verde beat Mauritania to reach the quarter-finals, before being kicked out by South Africa in a round of penalties that saw Bafana Bafana’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams make history. Williams saved four out of the five penalty shots made by the Blue Sharks – a feat never seen before in any AFCON tournament.

The semi-finals kick off Wednesday with Nigeria vs South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire vs DR Congo.

Off the Field at AFCON 2024