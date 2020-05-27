television
Rufaro Samanga
May. 27, 2020 06:17AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Watch the Adorable Trailer for Ghana's First Animated Series.

Watch the Adorable Trailer for The Gambia's First Animated Series

Fye Network introduces the characters Princess Halima, Bakary on Safari and Samba and Batch for The Gambia's first ever animated series for children.

On the heels of Africa Day celebrations, The Gambia has just seen the launch of its first ever animation series for children through Fye Network. Based on the characters in the network's popular books, the animation series aims to educate children about their history, culture, traditions and people.

Starring the characters Princess Halima, Bakary on Safari and Samba and Batch, Fye Network's animated series promises to be super-informative while using vibrant two-dimensional graphics to engage its predominantly young audience.

YaAdam Fye, who is part of the family-owned and women-led network, says about the animated series, "We dreamt it up more than 13 years ago, and have finally brought it to life." She also adds that, "The idea came from our own frustration in the lack of diversity in children's media: the depiction of African characters as only animals and no princess to call our own. It made it hard for the children born into our family, far from our birthplace to connect with the beauty and magic of Africa."

In recent times, we've seen an explosion of animations and graphics that seek to tell original and exciting African stories that are not centred on the West's perception of Africa. From Ethiopia's first female superhero comic Hawi to Nigeria's animated series Malika, Warrior Queen, we're certainly here to amplify the important work going into reclaiming our own narratives.

Watch the trailer to Fye Network's animated series below:

Bring the Magic of Africa into Your Home! www.youtube.com

