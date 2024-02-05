How African Artists Showed Up to Grammy Weekend

African artists flew into Los Angeles to start celebrations days prior to what would be the continent’s most significant night, yet, at the Grammys. South Africa’s Trevor Noah was hosting for the fourth time in a row, Nigeria’s Burna Boy was going to perform on stage, the first for an Afrobeats artist, and Tyla, Ayra Starr, Davido, Musa Keys, Asake, Olamide (and Burna), were nominated for the first-ever Best African Music Performance Award at the show.

The weekend festivities started with the Black Music Collective event on February 1, which had Asake and Fireboy in attendance.

Next up, the Empire Salutes party with Adam Blackstone and friends saw Black and African artists mingling in pre-Grammy euphoria on February 2.

In Beverly Hills, the Rolling Stone and Grow, United, Build, Africa (GUBA)’s African Nominees’ Brunch had Congo’s Fally Ipupa, Nigeria’s Teni, Phyno, KCee, Ghana’s Gyakie, among others in attendance on February 3.

The largest gathering of African music stars ahead of the show on Sunday was the YouTube pre-Grammy on February 3. It had in attendance, Tyla, Ayra Starr, Amaare, Libianca, Gyakie, Odumodublvck, and also Wale and Jidenna.

Ayra Starr also hosted a party to celebrate the release of her latest single, “Comma” on February 3. The event was attended by Chris Brown and DJ Spinall.

The African attendance at the Grammys has been a growing niche spot. With the undeniable ways that Afrobeats, and also amapiano, have exploded like twin dynamites on the world stage, more can be expected from these artists in subsequent outings at the event.



Aside from the event warm-ups, here’s a closer look at how African artists were in attendance for the Grammys.

Asake

Nominated in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for "Amapiano," Asake has been quite a new sonic force, making this competition even stiffer. Perhaps, more revelatory about the Nigerian artist is his sense of style, which has gotten increased attention.



At the Grammys, he opted for a rather compliant gentlemanly code of a black double-breasted suit, dress shoes, and a diamond-cut Hublot wristwatch.

Asake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Fireboy DML



After he attended the Black Music Collective Grammy event on February 1 in a black jacket and tailored trousers, Fireboy DML looked suave and groomed in a tailored tuxedo blazer and embossed black shirt for the night.

Fireboy DML arrives on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

Davido



Even though he lost in all the categories he was nominated for, Davido — like the others — went for traditional suiting. Which isn’t bad at all for the artist’s first wave of Grammy nominations. The black bow tie was a nice touch, too.

Davido attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Ayra Starr



Ayra Starr and her Y2K sensibilities translated into a warm and magnificent turquoise Fredericks of Hollywood draped chiffon set, all custom, with plunging jewelry from Jéblanc.

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images.

K’naan



Somali Canadian artist K’naan received his Grammy’s 2024 Special Merit Awards in a relaxed and unstructured suit.

K'Naan attends The Recording Academy's 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images.

Tyla



Winner of the Best Africa Music Performance category, Tyla, attended the pre-Grammy Awards gala in a Flinstone-inspired look then looked stunning in a custom pistachio Versace dress for the main event.

Winner Tyla, winner of the "Best African Music Performance" award for "Water," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.





Tyla attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Burna Boy



For his debut performance on the Grammy stage, Burna Boy sported a quilted red jacket ensemble from 3.Paradis, fresh from the brand’s fall/winter 2024 collection.

Burna Boy performs during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic.

Musa Keys



South African artist Musa keys, who featured on Davido’s hit song Unavailable off the Timeless album, is perhaps the best male dressed for the night. In a black leather set and ruching and safety pin detail, Keys leaned into tasteful goth and punk.