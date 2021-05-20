human rights
Rufaro Samanga
May. 20, 2021 05:05AM EST
An Ivorian police officer detain two children caught drying cocoa in the sun in the village of Pogreagui in Meagui, on May 6, 2021 during an operation to remove children from cocoa plantations. - The "Nawa 2" operation, which was widely publicised in the media, was carried out at the beginning of May in the Soubré region (400 km west of Abdjan), the country's main cocoa-growing area, and was aimed at convincing the Ivorian authorities to take action against child labour in the cocoa industry, a scourge that has been denounced by international NGO's for the last 20 years.

Behind Ivory Coast's Successful Cocoa Plantations are Children

At least 68 children have been rescued by authorities from a trafficking syndicate on several cocoa plantations across the Ivory Coast.

Twenty-two suspects have reportedly been arrested for child trafficking by authorities in the Ivory Coast. At least 68 children were rescued from cocoa plantations where they were being used as labour. These arrests follow shortly after a crackdown on child trafficking began in Soubré, a town in the southwestern part of the country, at the beginning of May. The perpetrators have been given sentences of up to 20 years each according to Ivorian prosecutors.

Ivory Coast is one of the leading cocoa producers in the world, alongside Ghana, with 70 percent of the production carried by the two countries. However, child labour, trafficking and even slavery remain the major challenges of this thriving industry. The recent police operation was the first since 2014 due to a lack of funding and resources although there have been 600 successful prosecutions to date, Reuters reports. One hundred police officers were mobilised over the course of just two days.

While the exact figures vary, the number of children involved in the Ivory Coast's cocoa trade has been estimated to be as high as 1.2 million although there are reports of more conservative figures. Unfortunately, the child trafficking is also closely associated with slavery as many children are forced to work on these plantations without pay and under poor conditions.

Given that the Ivory Coast's cocoa industry supplies some of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, this raises questions around what steps the chocolate industry should be taking to remedy the crisis in much the same way the diamond and clothing industries have been indicted for human rights abuses with regards to the source of their respective labour forces.

Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Namibia Accused Of Entering Into A Controversial Reparation Deal With Germany

Namibia has reportedly reached an agreement with Germany for reparations and a formal apology for the genocide of the Herero and Nama people. This comes after Namibia rejected the previous reparation offer of 11.7 million US dollars proposed by the German government late last year.

Namibia will reportedly receive reparations for the genocide that took place between 1904 and 1908, where 75 000 indigenous Namibians were killed and buried in mass graves by German soldiers. The two countries have been in negotiations for six years with Germany refusing to either acknowledge the genocide or utter the word "reparations". However, the current German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier will reportedly offer a formal apology in the Namibian parliament. Additionally, the German government has committed to funding social projects targeted at the descendants of the Herero, an agreement many Namibians are calling a public relations strategy by the German government.

