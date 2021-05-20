Behind Ivory Coast's Successful Cocoa Plantations are Children

Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images.

An Ivorian police officer detain two children caught drying cocoa in the sun in the village of Pogreagui in Meagui, on May 6, 2021 during an operation to remove children from cocoa plantations. - The "Nawa 2" operation, which was widely publicised in the media, was carried out at the beginning of May in the Soubré region (400 km west of Abdjan), the country's main cocoa-growing area, and was aimed at convincing the Ivorian authorities to take action against child labour in the cocoa industry, a scourge that has been denounced by international NGO's for the last 20 years.