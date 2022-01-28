The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Ayra Starr x Ckay, Kes, Davido x Skiibii, Pierre Kwenders and Rema.
Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Ayra Starr 'Beggie Beggie' feat. CKay
Nigerian singer Ayra Starr joins forces with fellow Nigerian crooner CKay to bring fans a passionate reminder of how complex romantic relationships can be. The 19-year singer-songwriter has finally gifted us with the accompanying visuals to power ballad 'Beggie Beggie', off of her 2021 debut album 19 & Dangerous. The passion-driver music video features a strong nostalgic presence as the fashion choices favor old Nollywood styles and attitudes making waves again.
Kes 'Jolene'
Trinidad & Tobago's KES (aka KES THE BAND) come through with a burst of sunshine in the new music video for single "Jolene." The single is an ear-grabbing blend of soca, afrobeats, calypso and island pop flavors produced by British-Trinidadian producer Dwala. Its new clip, directed by Maya Cozier, centers its story on a fishing village as KES competes for Jolene's attention.
FKA twigs x Rema 'jealousy'
FKA Twigs dropped her new mixtape, Caprisongs on January 14. Ealier this month, she's shared "Jealousy," a fire new collaboration with none-other-than Nigeria's buzzing young gun Rema. The Nigerian artist hops in on the second verse of the song to drop a laidback verse about a girl who's too much in her feelings. The pair have now shared the new Aidan Zamiri-directed music video for the Caprisongs single. The clip upbeat and dance-heavy clip features choreography by FKA Twigs’ frequent collaborator Kash Powell.
Skiibii 'Baddest Boy (Remix)' ft. Davido
Superstar Davido aka "baddest" appropriately hops on the "Baddest Boy" remix from Skiibii. This one is sure to bang on the dance floors across Nigeria and beyond. It was produced by Rucheck.
Pierre Kwenders 'PAPA WEMBA'
Congolese-born, Montreal-based Pierre Kwenders announced his upcoming third album, José Louis and The Paradox of Love coming via Arts & Crafts. On lead single "PAPA WEMBA," “Papa Wemba,” Kwenders pays homage the “King of Rumba Rock” and pioneer of the La Sape, as well as his entire homeland.
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- 5 Young African Music Video Directors to Look Out For In 2019 ... ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- These are the 150 Best Albums Made by African Women - OkayAfrica ›