The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Asa, DJ Lag, DJ Neptune x Focalistic, Jaylon x Minz, and Blaqbonez.
Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify here and Apple Music.
Aṣa 'Ocean'
Nigeria's Asa continues the rollout ahead of her upcoming album, V, with the brand-new song and music video for "Ocean." The new song is built on plucked guitars and mid-tempo afro-fusion percussion and was produced by P.Priime, who also worked on her recent drop "Mayana." "Ocean is liberating and confident yet subtle. The power in knowing who I am, loving how I want, doing what I want and revelling in the drop dead ecstatic that God created," she mentions.
DJ Lag, Babes Wodumo & Mampintsha 'iKhehla'
South Africa gqom pioneer DJ Lag has released his debut album, Meeting with The King, which comes alongside lead single ‘Ikhehla’ featuring Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Take your ears to late nights in Durban with this slow-bubbling gqom banger.
Jaylon & Minz 'Naya's Riddim'
Jaylon and Minz connect for this head-bopping afro-fusion concoction in the shape of new single "Naya's Riddim." Built on a guitar loop and low-key percussion, the song sees Minz delivering some romantic lines over a sparkly Jaylon beat. The song's title was inspired by Nigerian actress Beverly Naya.
DJ Neptune 'Hustle' feat. Focalistic
Nigeria and South Africa connect in this new music video for "Hustle" from DJ Neptune and Focalistic. The new visual follows the upbeat, party vibe of the song, which featured on Neptune's Greatness 2.0 album.
Blaqbonez 'Commander'
Blaqbonez returns with "Commander," a new mid-tempo tune produced by frequent collaborator Type A. “Commander” follows :an obsessive relationship between a boy and a girl, in which the girl seem to function properly without him," a press release explains. Blaqbonez adds, “I’m just letting people know its okay to desire intimacy alone and not want to be in love.”
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›
- These are the 150 Best Albums Made by African Women - OkayAfrica ›
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- 5 Young African Music Video Directors to Look Out For In 2019 ... ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- OkayAfrica ›
- Joakim Delivers 'A Very Broad Mix Of African Music' For David Byrne ... ›