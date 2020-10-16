heat of the week
Audio
OkayAfrica
Oct. 16, 2020 02:18PM EST
(Youtube)

Joeboy in "Lonely"

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Cassper Nyovest, Joeboy, Mr Eazi, Kojey Radical and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Joeboy 'Lonely'

Here is the first taste from Nigeria's rising star Joeboy's upcoming album. “Lonely" is a highly addictive affair. "Joeboy lays it all on the line on "Lonely," shooting his shot with the girl he's had his eye on. Turns out she's had her eyes on him, too, and it's happily ever after. Moral of the story: Never be afraid to share your feelings," his team says.

Kojey Radical 'PROGRESSION FREESTYLE 2'

Kojey Radical come through with the hard-hitting "PROGRESSION FREESTYLE 2." "Consistency is the biggest gift you can give to your progress. It's not enough to assume greatness," he mentions. "Sometimes you have to speak it into existence. Progression 2 is the rage that comes being passionate about something you love. This world can weigh on you and little by little, a little becomes a lot. No matter what. Just keep going."

Costa Titch 'Thembi' Ft. Boity

Costa Titch's debut album Made in Africa plays out like a collection of club bangers designed for robust live performances and the dancefloor. Not surprising for an artist who doubles as a dancer, and always makes sure to include that element of his artistry in his music videos and performances.

Mr Eazi & Major Lazer feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo - Oh My Gawd (Official Music Video)

Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi has teamed up with production trio Major Lazer for their collective new single "Oh My Gawd." The single only gets stronger with features, with Nicki Minaj and fellow Nigerian artist K4mo also lending their voices. Watch the new official music video for "Oh My Gawd" below. It features the work of directors Reel Goats and animators Mathematics.

Benny Afroe ft. King Monada 'Diawa'

Benny Afroe has released a fresh dance single "DIAWA" featuring King Monada. This single comes off the success of "That Feeling" with Ami Faku which was released early this year. "DIAWA" is slang for "it's going down", a colloquial phrase used to describe a fire party. "DIAWA" infuses hip-hop and the unique sonics of bolobedu house.

AYLØ 'Romantic'

Nigeria's AYLØ is announcing the new project, Clairsentience EP. Its lead single, "Romantic," is a meditative affair combining acoustic guitars and soft vocal melodies. The track is about "loving another person because you see some of yourself in them," the artist says.

OKAN 'Espiral'

OKAN's new album, Espiral, opens with a Yoruba language chant that invites us to dance and experience a spiritual journey of faith and musical virtuosity. The album boasts 9 tracks that fuse Antillean rhythms, flamenco, bolero, salsa, African roots, and Latin jazz. Their compositions embody instrumental solo improvisations, lyrics, and chants full of color and social commitment using double entendres to talk about Cuban women and the Latino community in Canada.

Poundo 'O WASSO WARA'

Rising artist (and past OkayAfrica member) Poundo comes through with the stunning visuals for "O Wasso Wara. "This song is about sisterhood," she mentions. Get into it above.

Cassper Nyovest 'Bonginkosi' ft. Zola 7

Cassper Nyovest has shared stunning visuals for single "Bonginkosi" featuring Zola 7 from his latest studio album A.M.N. The rapper keeps on his winning prowl with this latest visual escapade.The visuals for "Bonginkosi" are simply heavenly and calming. Cassper Nyovest and Zola 7 look like two gangsta angels in matching white suits and Nike Air Force Ones. The song is one of thanksgiving, but the two artists give it an edge that no other gospel song has. The video is largely shot in a bare white studio and transitions to visuals of the sea and Black women worshipping in church.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.



songs you need to hear this week african music heat of the week
News
Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

