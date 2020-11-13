heat of the week
Nov. 13, 2020 12:48PM EST
Davido' and Lil Baby in 'So Crazy'

The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Davido, Simmy, Ballaké Sissoko, Olamide and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Davido 'A Better Time'

Nigerian superstar Davido has released his much-anticipated album, A Better Time. This comes after he released the track list for the album just two days ago via social media. The 17-track album is the artist's fourth studio album and is the official follow-up project to his record-breaking album, A Good Time, which he released towards the end of last year. A Better Time features a number of music heavyweights including American rap goddess Nicki Minaj, the inimitable Nas, fellow Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage and Mayorkun, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and several others.

Vis-A-Vis 'Obi Agye Me Dofo'

Here's a Ghanaian highlife reissue that you need to listen to. Obi Agye Mi Dofo is the 1977 album by revered highlife band Vis-A-Vis. "As both a popular live act and in-demand studio musicians, Vis-A-Vis released 13 albums between 1975 and 1982, of which Obi Agye Me Dofo remains the most sought after," explains Canadian label We Are Busy Bodies, who is reissuing the record. "Led by vocalist Isaac 'Superstar' Yeboah and featuring Sammy Cropper on guitar, Slim Manu on bass and Gybson 'Shaolin Kung-Fu' Papra on drums, Vis-A-Vis helped propel K. Frimpong to fame as one of Ghana's most popular stars of the 1970s. On some of Frimpong's albums, they also overlapped as part of his other recording band, the Cubano Fiestas."

Simmy 'Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars)'

South African vocalist Simmy has released the second installment of her Tugela Fairy album series, Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars). The 16-track album includes the previously released singles, "Ngihamba Nawe" and "Emakhaya." For her sophomore, Simmy taps guests outside her El World Music labelmates, enlisting the likes of Afro-soul songstress Ami Faku, Afro-house producers/deejays Black Motion, Da Capo and maskandi heavy weight Khuzani.

Ballaké Sissoko ft. Oxmo Puccino 'Frotter Les Mains'

Malian kora player Ballaké Sissoko is readying his upcoming 11th album, Djourou, due out February via Parisian label Nø Førmat!. For now get entranced by the single "Frotter Les Mains," featuring French rapper Oxmo Puccino, which features an intriguing blend of the kora and spoken word.

KillaBeatMaker 'Bambú' feat. Papá Kumbé

Here comes one from Medellin, Colombia via producer KillaBeatMaker, who creates infectious beats out of Afro-Colombian influences and deep bass. Get into "Bambú" featuring Papá Kumbé above.

Olamide 'Infinity' ft. Omah Lay

Nigeria's Olamide comes through with the new visuals for "Infinity," featuring Omah Lay. His latest album, Carpe Diem. gives fans a taste of how wide his reach and influence on the Nigerian music scene has truly been. Appearances from friends, proteges and comrades on the album like Fireboy DML, Bella Shumrda, Omah Lay, Peruzzi, Phyno and Bad Boy Timz, further highlight and emphasize his well deserved label as one of the best to do it.

Photo: Courtesy emPawa Africa

Tega Starr & Mr Eazi Send Their Love With the New Visuals For 'French Kiss'

The Nigerian star and rising artist join forces in this lockdown-inspired love anthem.

Nigeria's Tega Starr is back on our screens and in our hearts with new visuals for his hit single, "French Kiss."

In collaboration with #emPawa 100 creator Mr Eazi and South African production powerhouse Master KG, "French Kiss" is Starr's first track since joining the collective, and we are more than excited to hear what he has coming next. Production credits also go to Nigeria's Magic Sticks.

A story of resilience and believing in your gifts, Starr's journey to his first single was not exactly smooth, "It all started two years ago," he remembers, "I was trying to get on the emPawa platform but wasn't chosen. I kept on working hard before I finally made it. Mr Eazi and I released a song called 'French Kiss' which is making a lot of waves in the UK and across Africa."

The single, set to stay as a reminder of COVID-19 related lockdowns and the strain it put on many romantic ventures, came out of frustrations over the same reasons. "'French Kiss' was inspired by a girl I met online before the COVID-19 lockdown. We started talking, it got interesting and I wanted to meet her but because of the lockdown, it wasn't possible."

He goes on to say, "I felt down and frustrated when Mr Eazi sent me the beat from Master KG, this was the only thing on my mind, so I got writing on how I was feeling and it felt like going against all odds to see her despite the lockdown. That is why the lyric contains ''if na Egypt you dey I go dey where you dey'' meaning, I want to be wherever she is no matter what. I sent the song back to Mr Eazi. He loved it and blessed me with the best verse in the world. 'French Kiss' is dedicated to everyone who could not see their loved ones during the lockdown."

And Mr Eazi seems to be as into Tega Starr as the newcomer is him, "Tega is super talented," said Mr Eazi, "and [he's] developing really fast! When I heard the record I was so in love with it, I jumped on it instantly! I'm super excited to be a part of his journey."

With the single having amassed over 600,000 streams across multiple music platforms and 8 million on Triller, we trust that Tega Starr is here to stay.

Watch Tega Starr and Mr Eazi's new music video for single "French Kiss" here.

Tega Starr & Mr Eazi - French Kiss (Official Video) #emPawa30 Artist youtu.be

