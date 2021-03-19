The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Emtee, JAE5 x Skepta x Rema, Tayc, M.anifest x Vic Mensa, Burna Boy x Justin Bieber, and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
JAE5 'Dimension' ft. Skepta, Rema
JAE5 , the UK-based producer of Ghanaian origin shares his own debut single, "Dimension," and he's brought some noteworthy company in the shape of Skepta and Rema. "Dimension" is a love letter to his home nation of Ghana, a press statement reads, and its music video was shot there. "For my first single, I wanted to pull off something that represented me well. It had to be heavily influenced by Afrobeats and the UK urban scene," JAE5 mentions in a statement.
Emtee 'Laqhasha'
Emtee has officially released his new rap single "Laqhasha" featuring Lolli Native and Flash Ikumkani. The single is yet another banging single from his highly anticipated album Logan which is set to drop this coming April. The single is a trippy hip-hop track that will leave Emtee fans satisfied. The song is about the hustle life and making ends meet.
Frenna & Yemi Alade 'Handle It'
Ghanaian-Dutch artist, Frenna, has shared stunning visuals for his latest single "Handle It" which comes off the artist's upcoming album Highest. "Handle It" features Nigerian afro-pop singer Yemi Alade and, together with Frenna, they make one irresistible music video.
DBN GOGO X BLAQNICK X MASTERBLAQ FT MPURA, M.J & AMA AVENGER 'KHUZA GOGO'
South African DJ DBN Gogo, Blaqnick and MasterBlaq, have released a new dance single "Khuza Gogo" featuring Mpura, Ama Avenger and M.J. The single is just the perfect way to start the weekend. The vocals and production on the track do not disappoint. DBN Gogo's "Khuza Gogo" is sure to keep dance ablaze with the quirky lyrics which are reminiscent of the underground Pitori amapiano scene where her DJing career began in 2017.
Tayc 'Le Temps'
France's 'AfroLove' star Tayc came through recently with his latest single "Le Temps." The addictive song, built on a relentless afro-fusion beat, is taken from his debut album Fleur Froide which includes collaborations with Tiwa Savage and Christine and The Queens. With this song, Tayc got his first #1 single on official French charts. The music video is now sitting at over 9 million views.
M.anifest x Vic Mensa x Moily 'No Fear'
Ghanaian heavyweight rapper and longtime OkayAfrica favorite M.anifest comes through with a huge collaboration that sees him linking up with Vic Mensa and newcomer Moily. The hard-hitting "No Fear" is a life motto, of sorts, rapped over big kick drums and stuttering synths. "As soon as the first line left my lips I immediately knew 'No Fear' had that life-mantra sort of energy," M.anifest explains."The link up with Vic was long overdue and he hopped on it as soon as he heard it with some incredible bars. Moliy put that balsy feminine sauce on it to compliment the cinematic production."
Justin Bieber x Burna Boy 'Loved By You'
Justin Bieber has released his new album, Justice, today. A notable feature is Burna Boy who appears on track 14 of the album, "Loved By You." The song, which is about needing to be loved by someone, is a guitar-led composition that sees Burna Boy take over for the second verse.
