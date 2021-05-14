The 12 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Olamide, Khuli Chana, Kwesi Arthur x Vic Mensa, KiDi, Elaine, Ruger and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Olamide 'Rock'
Nigeria's Olamide drops his latest single "Rock" with the accompanying music video. The track is the first to be featured from his upcoming 10-track project, UY Scuti. "Rock" is a mellow and flirtatious little number that stays true to Olamide's distinct sound. It's certainly a smooth jam you'll have repeating over and over again on your various playlists – trust us.
Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny, & Lady Du 'Buyile'
Khuli Chana's new music video for "Buyile" finally dropped, almost a month after the South African hip-hop artist released the single. Khuli Chana's better half DJ Lamiez Holworthy features prominently in the music video alongside hip-hop duo Stino Le Thwenny. Amapiano's current cream of the crop DJ Lady Du and producer Tyler I.C.U also make an appearance in the video. Co-producers DJ Sumbody and Vetty also join in to celebrate Khuli Chana's new musical chapter.
Kwesi Arthur 'Winning' ft. Vic Mensa
Ghanaian rap star Kwesi Arthur continues to tease his forthcoming debut album Son of Jacob (due this summer) with "Winning," a hard-hitting new single featuring American star Vic Mensa. The new track sees both rappers going in over a booming drill beat that's sure to be heard blasting on the streets of both Tema and Chicago.
A-Reece & Joey Fatts 'Where You At'
South African emcee A-Reece is teaming up with L.A. counterpart Joey Fatts for a collaborative project. The two emcees announced the project in April and have since whet fans' appetites with a new song. Where You At" is a soulful banger that is built on a deep bassline and an assortment of strings, keys and pads. Producer Nickdow aligns the song's several layers so perfectly he leaves plenty of space which A-Reece and Joey Fatts fill with heartfelt raps.
Ruger 'Bounce'
With his pink hair and eye-patch Ruger is becoming one of the new breakout artists coming out of the highly-competitive and saturated Nigerian music scene. "Bounce," the highlight from his Pandemic EP, has been rising in the Nigerian charts and, with just one listen, it's easy to tell why this sugary and addictive track is a hit.
Elaine 'Right Now'
South Africa's multiplatinum artist Elaine has shared the music video for her latest single "Right Now" — and it's a definite must-see. True to form, the production on "Right Now", once again, proves that Elaine is untouchable in her lane and the stunning music video seals her mark. "Right Now" tells the story of a lovers tiff with Elaine choosing to spend a night out with her girlfriends instead of moping over the lover's quarrel. Elaine is still pining over her lover, yet chooses the intimacy of friendship and bonding over a strip club outing.
KiDi 'Touch It'
Ghanaian star KiDi returns with the airy new single and music video for "Touch It," off his forthcoming album Golden Boy. The track, produced by KiDi, Richie Mensah and Jack Knight, is built on mid-tempo beat work and synth keys. Check out its REX-directed music video above.
Blxckie & Nasty C 'Ye x4'
"Ye x4", the most anticipated song in Blxckie's upcoming album B4 Now, is now available for streaming. The emerging emcee drops lofty bars, alongside fellow Durban rhyme spitter Nasty C, over a banging beat consisting of whizzing synths drenched in reverb and anchored by a deep bassline. This is the first time the two rappers are on a song together.
Juls 'CHANCE' featuring Tay Iwar and Projexx
British-Ghanaian artist and producer Juls comes through with the new single "Chance," featuring Projexx and Tay Iwar. The track, which blends reggae, dancehall and R&B, is a preview of his forthcoming new album set to drop later this summer. The Accra, Ghana-shot music video for "Chance" follows the love story of a young couple living their best life.
Blue Lab Beats 'Blow You Away (Delilah)'
Blue Lab Beats is a London-based duo — comprised of producer NK-OK and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM — cooking up a blend of jazz, afrobeat and hip-hop grooves. The pair have now released their new 5-track We Will Rise EP, which features the likes of Kojey Radical and Ghetto Boy. Get into the EP's fully infectious lead single "Blow You Away (Delilah)" and watch its Jamestown, Accra music video above.
chuXchu 'Luv Struck' EP
American-based Nigerian artist chuXchu comes through with his 5-track debut EP, Luv Struck. EP standout track "Numbers Don't Lie," a catchy R&B joint, sees the rising artist connecting with Ayo Jay, the man who gave him his first shot in the music game. Speaking about the new EP, chuXchu mentions: "A lot of people appreciate the music, but don't know who chuXchu is. My goal is to change that narrative and get people to see the range and versatility in my music." Listen above.
Lavaud 'King Vaud'
British-Mauritian singer Lavaud has released her 4-song debut EP KING VAUD along with a striking music video for its title track. "King Vaud" is a sensual afrobeats track which sees Lavaud showcasing her vocal skills over a beat by Nigeria's Tuzi. It's accompanying music video was shot in Jamaica by British-Nigerian director Christina Nwabugo.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›