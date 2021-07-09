heat of the week
Music
OkayAfrica
Jul. 09, 2021 01:32PM EST

Adekunle Gold "Sinner" cover.

The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sarkodie x Vic Mensa, Adekunle Gold x Lucky Daye, Phyno, Azekel x Lady Donli and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Sarkodie 'Vibration' ft. Vic Mensa

Ghanaian heavyweight rapper Sarkodie connects with Vic Mensa, who has been collaborating with other Ghana names like Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur recently, for the new song and Babs-directed video for "Vibration." Hear them both go in over triumphant horns above.

Adekunle Gold 'Sinner' feat Lucky Daye

Nigerian Afropop star Adekunle Gold comes through with his brand new single "Sinner," the latest taste from his upcoming album due this fall. In "Sinner," Adekunle goes in over a historical story of love and lust. "Weirdly, I was thinking about King David and Bathsheba's sexcapade and thought it'd make a beautiful song," he mentions The Marcel Akunwata-produced notably features Lucky Daye.

Azekel 'Dupe' (Lady Donli Remix)

British-Nigerian Azekel turned heads earlier this year with the drop of "Dupé." He's now sharing a grooving new remix of that track featuring the buzzing Lady Donli. "I wanted a female perspective on the song, especially because it's about being thankful for the presence of the feminine in life," Azekel mentions.

Phyno 'Bia'

Phyno shares the new visuals for "BIA," an uplifting track produced by the one and only Masterkraft. The Nigerian artist is in a praiseful mood in this one, as he thanks God for his blessings in both Igbo and English.

Muzi 'Fools Love' ft BlackRose

South Africa's Muzi comes through with the creepy music video for "Fools Love" featuring BlackRose. The music video, which is inspired by the horror film It, sees Muzi being "clowned" by his pursuit for an unrequited love, a press statement explains.

The Cavemen 'Selense'

Nigeria's The Cavemen share an addictive highlife tune in the shape of "Selense." Get into this romantic jam above and try to not move to it.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
songs you need to hear this week african music african songs afrobeats afro fusion afropop heat of the week
Music

What Spotify's Entry Into African Markets Means For the Continent's Music Ecosystem

We look into how Spotify's expansion to 38 more African countries affects audiences and artists.

On March 4 this year, Spotify officially kicked off its planned expansion into 38 African countries. There were exquisite campaign rollouts with artists from across the continent and brimming excitement on social media. Most importantly, there was the understanding that a new chapter had opened for Africa's music ecosystem.

Before Spotify announced its entry in February, the Swedish audio streaming app which houses over 70 million songs and 2.6 million podcasts, was previously only available in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa and Tunisia. Its expansion, however now includes 38 more countries in Africa, adding music hubs like Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal and Sierra Leone. This development marks a new beginning for the streaming company, one which experts have predicted to have immense economic advantages, despite existing streaming platforms like Apple Music, Audiomack and Boomplay which pose competition.

Considering Spotify's existing popularity in many parts of Africa, even before it became widely available, these predictions are not so far-fetched. According to a Statista report, the revenue for music streaming in Africa is projected to reach $493 million come 2025.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Threatens The Country's Social Activism

Over the years, several injustices by the Nigerian government have pointed to a democracy in tatters, one that needs to constantly be monitored. With the indefinite ban of Twitter, what will actually become of social activism in the country?