The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Wizkid x Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Reekado Banks x Tiwa Savage, Bas, Adekunle Gold, Amaarae and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Wizkid 'Ginger' ft. Burna Boy
Wizkid drops the new music video for one of his many Made In Lagos highlights, "Ginger," featuring the added superstar power of Burna Boy. The two Nigerian heavyweights keep things stylish as always in the new striking new Meji Alabi-directed music video. "Ginger" was picked as one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2020.
Sarkodie 'Come Back' ft. Moelogo
Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie kicks off his year with "Come Back," an uplifting, guitar-led new single and music video. The new song sees Sarkodie joined by Nigeria's Moelogo on the chorus produced by Mog Beatz. It's a "beautiful short story... I know y'all will enjoy this," mentions Sarkodie. Watch the 'film' by Gene Adu above, video directed by The Creative Inc / APAG Studios.
Nao 'Antidote' ft. Adekunle Gold
British singer Nao has released her fresh new single "Antidote" featuring Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold. The release of the single is accompanied by mesmerising visuals in which both Nao and Adekunle celebrate their beautiful baby daughters. The infectious single follows Nao's official 2018 album titled Saturn.
Bas & The Hics 'Smoke From Fire'
Sudanese-American Dreamville star Bas released his new single "Smoke From Fire" with The Hicks this week. Produced by Deputy, the song encourages listeners with affirmations speaking to a better and stronger world for all. Telling listeners to never lose hope, Bas says of the track, "Smoke from Fire" is about coming out of a destructive space and rising above it," he says. "Out of this fire, this destructive force, we rise above and we rebuild, reinvent and keep progressing."
Arsenic Beats 'A Great Day for DOOM!'
Cape Town-based hip-hop producer Arsenic contributed a remix of "Great Day," a song by Madvillain, the rapper-producer duo consisting of MF DOOM and Madlib. Titled "A Great Day For Doom", the remix maintains the jazz sensibilities of "Great Day", but instead of existing in a grainy atmosphere of record hisses, Arsenic gives the song a bright happy mood with every one of the beat's layers sounding crisp and full—a welcome juxtaposition of sorrow and joy, the two feelings that engulf one when they reflect on the life of a deceased.
Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage 'Speak To Me'
Nigerian star Reekado Banks has teamed up with fellow Nigerian afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage for an exciting start to 2021. The two acts release "Speak To Me" today, which comes from Banks' latest project release Off The Record. The upbeat, colourful track is likely destined to creep its way up the charts, and the familiar faces present throughout the newly released music video, directed by Adasa Cookey, will definitely help.
Tinuke 'RARA'
Ghana-based Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Tinúké blends afrobeats and R&B in the catchy Kuvie-produced single (and music video) for "Rara." She mentions that "Rara is about making someone aware of your feelings towards them. It's like the confession of a crush or first love."
Bwoiidaas 'Radar' ft. Amaarae
Nigerian-born alté breed Mark Daso Mina, best known for his stage name Bwoiidaas, has released the remix of his debut single "Radar" featuring Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter Amaarae. The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer's "Radar" paints a story about a prince who finds peace, love, and comfort in the arms of a witch who has lived in the forest all her life. Not minding royalty, his choices change his faith forever as he chooses true love over evil itself.
DJ Consequence 'Vibes From The Future' EP
DJ Consequence shared his latest Vibes From The Future EP. The 9-track EP includes features from a notable crop of stars like Bella Shmurda, Oxlade, Buju, Badboy Timz, . and many more. Get into the vibes above.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- Interview: Davido on Taking African Music Global - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best East African Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›