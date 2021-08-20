heat of the week
Music
OkayAfrica
Aug. 20, 2021 12:00PM EST
(YouTube)

Mannywellz and Tems in "Peace."

The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mannywellz x Tems, Tiwa Savage x Amaarae, Shatta Wale, Muzi x Sho Madjozi and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Mannywellz 'Peace' ft. Tems

Mannywellz connects with Tems, who is coming in hot off the "Essence": remix, for the new desert music video for "Peace," one of the many highlights off his excellent Mirage record.

Tiwa Savage 'Tales By Moonlight' ft. Amaarae

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage connects with Ghana's Amaarae for this breezy new concoction in the shape of "Tales by the Moonlight." Get into it above.

Shatta Wale 'Car Race'

Here is a straight-up jam from Ghana's often-controversial star Shatta Wale. "Car Race" showcases why Shatta is always in the ears of listeners across his nation and the rest of the continent.

Kondi Band 'She Doesn't Love You' ft. Mariama

Sierra Leone's Kondi Band come through with an earworm of a track with "She Doesn't Love You" featuring Mariama.Get addicted above.

Muzi 'Come Duze' ft Sho Madjozi

South African buzzing names Muzi and Sho Madjozi share the dance floor-ready single "Come Duze." This one's all ready for your end of (or start of) summer parties depending on where you're at in the hemisphere.


