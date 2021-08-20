The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Mannywellz x Tems, Tiwa Savage x Amaarae, Shatta Wale, Muzi x Sho Madjozi and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Mannywellz 'Peace' ft. Tems
Mannywellz connects with Tems, who is coming in hot off the "Essence": remix, for the new desert music video for "Peace," one of the many highlights off his excellent Mirage record.
Tiwa Savage 'Tales By Moonlight' ft. Amaarae
Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage connects with Ghana's Amaarae for this breezy new concoction in the shape of "Tales by the Moonlight." Get into it above.
Shatta Wale 'Car Race'
Here is a straight-up jam from Ghana's often-controversial star Shatta Wale. "Car Race" showcases why Shatta is always in the ears of listeners across his nation and the rest of the continent.
Kondi Band 'She Doesn't Love You' ft. Mariama
Sierra Leone's Kondi Band come through with an earworm of a track with "She Doesn't Love You" featuring Mariama.Get addicted above.
Muzi 'Come Duze' ft Sho Madjozi
South African buzzing names Muzi and Sho Madjozi share the dance floor-ready single "Come Duze." This one's all ready for your end of (or start of) summer parties depending on where you're at in the hemisphere.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- Museke Online African Music Awards Winners - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- The 7 Best East African Songs of the Month (July) - OkayAfrica ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- Apple Music Celebrates Talent Across the Continent with 'Africa ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best East African Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›