The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring new Tems, Muzi x Kaytranada, Olamide, Stonebwoy x Focalistic, Aymos, Johnny Drille and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Tems 'Crazy Tings'
Tems, coming hot off her feature on Drake's Certified Lover Boy and the massive popularity of "Essence," wastes no time and shares a brand new single titled "Crazy Tings." The new track is the first taste we get off her forthcoming EP due September 15. Get into this addictive and bounce-heavy Guiltybeatz production above.
Stonebwoy x Focalistic 'Ariba'
Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy connects with South African star Focalistic for this amapiano-meets-afrobeats concoction "Ariba." Speaking about the collaboration, Stonebwoy mentions, "Music is dynamic therefore the will to diversify and blend sounds keep the world going round and round. This is a blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano with a dancehall flow."
Muzi 'I Know It' (Co-Produced by Kaytranada)
South Africa's Muzi shares a new track that looks into our obsession with technology. The bass-driven joint was co-produced by none-other-than Kaytranada. "During my time of healing, I got addicted to being on my phone and social media to take my mind off of things," mentions Muzi. "I wrote this song to sort of talk about my phone as if it were a woman I was in love with."
K.ZIA 'JFMB'
K.ZIA is a singer-songwriter from Brussels with Congolese/Martinican roots. In "JFMB (J'Fais Mes Bails)." she presents an ear and eye-grabbing production shot in Senegal. "Translated to "I Do my shit" JFMB is about owning your differences and uniqueness," a press statement reads. Get into it above.
Aymos 'Ababuyanga' ft Major League DJz & Josiah De Disicple
Buzzing amapiano name Aymos dropped his star-studded new project, Yimi Lo, last week. The album features the likes of Kabza De Small, Major League DJz, Focalistic and more. Get your legs moving with the standout track "Ababuyanga" above.
Olamide 'Loose It' ft. Eskeez
Olamide returns after the recent release of his acclaimed album, UY Scuti, with a brand new single in the form of "Loose It."The new track sees the Nigerian heavyweight act linking up with producer and featured artist Eskeez, the man behind the boards on UY Scuti's standout single "Rock." "Loose It" is another mellow and flirtatious number like "Rock," built on a dembow-indebted drum pattern and some sugary synth melody lines.
Juliet Ariel 'Wish You Were Here' (Reiann x Burssbrain Remix)
DRC-born artist Juliet Ariel comes through with a new remix to her Afro-Latin club ballad "Wish You Were Here," crafted by Nigerian producer Burssbrain and Reiann. It's the perfect tune to soundtrack an end of summer romance. Listen above.
Johnny Drille 'loving is harder'
Nigerian afro-folk artist and Mavin Recrods signee Johnny Drille shared his new album, Before We Fall Asleep, last week. Its highlight track, "Loving Is Harder" above, digs into the dynamics of a dysfunctional relationship over acoustic guitar and keys.
