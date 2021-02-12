The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Teni x Davido, Stonebwoy, Prince Kaybee, Femi Kuti, Manu WorldStar & more
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Teni 'For You' ft. Davido
Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni shines in her latest music video "For You" featuring fellow Nigerian star Davido. "For You", which is centred on a prison escape, sees Davido and Teni teaming up for a thrilling visual escapade. The "For You" music video starts of with Teni behind bars and comically relays the love story that lead to her re-arrest. Davido plays the lover who visits her and breaks her out of jail but the freedom lasts for a short while.
Prince Kaybee 'Ebabayo' ft. Nokwazi
South African DJ and producer, Prince Kaybee, has dropped a hot new house single "Ebabayo" featuring Nokwazi. The track is the second single that has been released ahead of his upcoming album The 4th Republic. "Ebabayo" with vocalist Nokwazi sets the tone for Prince Kaybee's highly anticipated fourth studio album.
Stonebwoy '1GAD'
Ghanaian dancehall enthusiast Stonebwoy has illustrated his journey to stardom in his latest track titled "1GAD." The single, appropriately named after the singer-songwriter himself, comes as the stars first solo release in the new year. The track, produced by Streetbeatz, journeys through the Grammy-nominated artist's life and times making his way up the music ladder.
Femi Kuti 'As We Struggle Everyday'
Femi and Made Kuti have released their highly-anticipated two-album project, Legacy +, and we're in love. The innovative package includes one solo album from each artist, with Femi giving fans Stop The Hate and Made sharing For(e)ward. In celebration of the joint release, Femi has gifted fans with music videos for tracks "Stop The Hate" and "As We Struggle Everyday," both directed by Optimus Dammy with illustrations by Kiki Picasso.
Manu WorldStar 'Pressure' ft. Mariechan
Manu WorldStar has released his latest single "Pressure" featuring Mariechan. The single comes off his critically acclaimed debut album Molimo. The South African-born Congolese Afrofusion artist has come back with a love song and collaborates with R&B singer, Mariechan. "Pressure" is an easy-going song that speaks to meeting expectations in a relationship. The single has an unforgettable hook and Mariechan's smooth vocals adds a delightful mood to it.
JEUNE LIO 'SGFA (SEXY GIRL FROM ABIDJAN)' FT. OXLADE, DIDI B & CHRYSTEL
Côte d'Ivoire-based DJ Jeune Lio comes through with the music video for his single "SGFA (Sexy Girl From Abidjan)." The addictive and slow burning track features appearances from Ivorian superstar rapper Didi B, buzzing Nigerian artist Oxlade, and vocalist Chrystel. "SGFA" sees Jeune Lio celebrate the women of his home city of Abidjan, the artist mentions.
TOBi 'Dollas and Cents' Remix ft. DJ Tunez, Oxlade, Juls
Nigerian-Canadian singer/songwriter TOBi comes through with a new remix of his single "Dolllas and Cents," from the project ELEMENTS. The latest cut features a new mix and additions from DJ Tunez and Oxlade. ELEMENTS is a fusion of old-school soul and contemporary rap sequences which reference TOBi's Nigerian heritage through afrobeats.
KobbySalm 'Aseda' ft. PO Godson, Joe Kay, Belac360
Ghanaian rapper KobbySalm has released his first single of the year titled "Aseda." KobbySalm is the fresh new name in gospel rap in Ghana, and he's been buzzing ever since dropping his power-packed debut album In The Midst of Comfort in August 2020. On "Aseda," KobbySalm featured three equally talented names in urban gospel—Belac360, Joe Kay and P.O Godson. The song, which sits on an amazing drill beat by Vacs, seeks to appreciate God for his goodness over the years.
