heat of the week
Audio
OkayAfrica
Mar. 04, 2020 02:00PM EST
Fatoumata x Gorillaz 'Desole' (Still from Youtube)

The 15 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Fatoumata Diawara x Gorillaz, Davido, Nadia Nakai, 2Baba, Niniola x Femi Kuti, Burna Boy and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.


Gorillaz x Fatoumata Diawara 'Désolé'

The Gorillaz enlist none other than Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara for their latest single "Désolé," the second single from the hit-making British band's Song Machine installation project. "Making Désolé with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know," the band's drummer Russel Hobbs is quoted as saying in a statement via Pitchfork. Désole translates to "sorry" in French, but despite it's apologetic title, the song is a laid-back groove, elevated by vocals from lead singer Damon Albarn and Diawara, who sings in English, French and Bambara.

Find out more

2Baba 'Warriors'

2Baba has just dropped his much-anticipated album titled Warriors. The album is a follow-up to the artist's last project Ascension which was released in 2014. Warriors features music heavyweights including Burna Boy, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, AJ, Peruzzi, Syemca and HI Idibia. In his latest offering, 2Baba gives fans a little bit of everything—afrobeats, afropop and even reggae.

Find out more

Tshego 'No Ties' Amapiano Remix feat. King Monada & MFR Souls

MFR Souls recently gave Tshego's hit single "No Ties" an amapiano remix. The MFR Souls duo is one of the frontrunners of the amapiano subgenre which gained mainstream popularity in South Africa last year. The remix for "No Ties" comes with the customary amapiano bassline and a selection of pads and prominent percussion. Tshego and King Monada's vocals sit as if they were originally constructed over the bouncy instrumental.

Find out more

Burna Boy 'Odogwu'

Burna Boy shares his first single of the year, "Odogwu." The track is the Grammy-nominated artist's first single since "Money Play," which he released at the end of 2019. The name of the rhythmic track refers to the title given to a victorious leader, particularly a man, who is believed to have accomplished great things in Igbo culture. "When I reach Igboland, them calling me Odogwu," sings the artist on the chorus. The title seems fitting as Burna sings of his status and success atop pulsing percussion and strings by Nigerian beat-maker Kel P.

Find out more

Naida Nakia '40 Bars' feat. Emtee & DJ Capital

In what's a collaboration nobody expected, Nadia Nakai and Emtee sparr over an instrumental by the rapper/producer PatricKxxLee. The bassline is gloomy and crude, creating a perfect environment for both emcees to scare you with bars. "40 Bars" was premiered by Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 show and playlist Rap Life. The two met recently during Ebro's recent trip to South Africa where he expressed his deep support and love for her work. Ebro even named Nadia on his list of most impactful artists of 2019 among the likes of Nas, Burna Boy and Stormzy and others.

Find out more

Davido '1 Milli'

Davido has just dropped the visuals for "1 Milli", a track from his recent album A Good Time which was released towards the end of last year. The music video pays homage to the artist's impending marriage to his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

In Conversation: Davido Speaks on Nigerian and South African Unity, The Grammys and His 'Secret' Film Project (Hint: It's a Sequel)

Ishaku 'Vuvuzela'

Cameronian-Nigeiran singer Ishaku has released his debut EP, Hadari, accompanied by a music video for the standout song "Vuvuzela." You need to check this one out.

Hadari is available now

Niniola x Femi Kuti 'Fantasy'

Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola shares her latest single "Fantasy," featuring the legendary Femi Kuti. The track is the singer's latest since the release of "Omo Rapala" last month. On "Fantasy," the singer delivers her usual crisp vocals atop a pulsating beat and smooth saxophone riffs from Kuti. It's an infectious song through and through, and the two make for a memorable duo.

Find out more

Enamel 'Gang'

Rising Afropop artist Enamel has dropped a new track titled "Gang" as well as the accompanying visuals. The new track is a follow-up to his 2019 debut single "Pokish" featuring Galaybanton and was produced by Kiddominant. "Gang" is a mid-tempo track with an admittedly infectious beat—the hallmark of any good Afropop or Afrobeats hit. The intermittent use of brass instrumentals in the background gives the song an overall laid-back feel which translates well in the music video.

Find out more

Zlatan 'Life'

Nigerian artist Zlatan gets pensive on his latest track "Life." The song is a departure from the Zanku (Leg Work) singer's usual dance-worthy style. Instead, the slow-paced anthem sees him reflecting on his rise, and making it as an artist against all odds. "My life changed in one day," sings the artist on the hook. The video, directed by Hassan Al Raae, features a different setting for the artist as well, as the artist appears at a skiing resort surrounded by snow, which provides a crisp backdrop for the track's hopeful message.

Find out more

Wande Coal 'Ode Lo Like'

Veteran Nigerian musician Wande Coal, returns with a new music video for his single 'Ode Lo Like,' from his upcoming EP Realms. After releasing the track back in December, the artist, who recently signed to the US record label Empire, shares a showy music video for the upbeat track that sees him performing at a hazy nightclub with a live band. The visuals have a sultry Latin feel and feature several eye-catching dancers. It was directed by Adasa Cookey.

Find out more

Bantu & Dr. Chaii 'Stretch' feat. DaniLeigh

Zimbabwes' Bantu comes through with his latest track and video "Stretch," a collaboration with Dr. Chaii and artist/dancer DaniLeigh.

Available now

Rouge x AKA 'One by One'

There's just no predicting what kind of song your favorite artists will release. Especially if one of those artists is AKA. The South African hip-hop superstars can drop rap verses that will terrify his counterparts. Or he can just opt to hit high notes aided by auto-tune. The latter is the case for "One by One," the latest single from the rapper Rouge featuring AKA. "One by One" is produced by AKA's long-time producer Tweezy, and he gives the two artists a lush instrumental making for a song the radio will probably have on high rotation.

Find out more

DJ Edu x Idahams 'Body Bad'

BBC's DJ Edu comes through with a scorching record featuring Idahams. Get into "Body Bad" above.

Available now

Nizzy 'Midnight' Remix feat. Big Tobz

Nizzy comes through with an addictive remix of his afrobeats tune "Midnight," featuring Big Tobz.


Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
songs you need to hear this week african music african songs heat of the week
Audio
Rema in "Beamer (Bad Boys)" (Youtube)

The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Tony Allen x Hugh Masekela, Sarkodie, Rema, Costa Titch x Riky Rick x AKA and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Nelson Freitas in "Goofy." Image courtesy of the artist.

The 16 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Lady Donli, Mdou Moctar, Boddhi Satva x Nelson Freitas, Shirazee x Saint Jhn, YoungstaCPT, Naira Marley and more

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
popular

Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.