Apr. 15, 2020 02:04PM EST
Songs You Need To Hear This Week: Oxlade, The Big Hash, Joeboy & More!

The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Oxlade, DJ Lag, Moonchild Sanelly, Teni, DJ Neptune, Kevin Florez and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Oxlade 'Away'

Nigerian artist Oxlade has just dropped the visuals to his recent song titled "Away", the first track on his recent six-track OXYGENE EP which he released at the end of last month. The TG Omori-directed music video is just as vibrant as the fusion of Afro-pop, highlife and R&B elements which all work together to make the track so infectious.

The Big Hash 'Amnesia'

To celebrate his 20th birthday while on lockdown, The Big Hash released visuals for his latest single "Amnesia." The visuals, which were directed by ArtByTK, show a melancholic Hash crooning to a backdrop of the twilight in the horizon in an effluent residential area. He can also be seen indoors in what looks like a spooky abandoned building. The visuals are fitting for a song in which he is talking to a woman who has changed on him. The song is somber in both mood and form.

Teni & DJ Neptune 'The Quarantine Playlist'

Nigerian artist Teni is back with a new EP to get us through the quarantine. The project is a collaboration with Nigeria's DJ Neptune. The artist released the Quarantine Playlist EP which sees her playing out different stages of being in quarantine and talking about the strains of being on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DJ Lag 'Uhuru Dis' feat. Moonchild Sanelly

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dance floor before they retreat away from the crowd. "Romeo and Juliet is a universal story of love and tragedy," says DJ Lag in an email to OkayAfrica. "Chris Kets, the director, conceptualized this. We wanted to remix something that has been done over and over again and make it our own. Locate it in Durban and to the sound of gqom."

Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist 'Champetizate'

Champeta is a dance and music style originated in the Colombian cities & towns of Cartagena and San Basilio de Palenque, which highlights the Congolese influences on Afro-Colombian culture. Artists like Kevin Florez are putting putting a new twist on the genre by pushing champeta urbana, which adds more modern elements to the style. His new single "Champetizate" sees the Colombian artist connecting with UK producer The Busy Twist for a new addictive tune.

Rolv.K 'CLVB NOIZ' EP

Rolv.K is a young producer living in Geneva, originally from Sierra Leone, producing raw, Afro-electronic concoctions that will get in your brain and feet. He recently released his latest 3-song EP, CLVB NOIZ, featuring contributions from Lauran, Bandicut, Magugu. Our highlight is "Lockdown," get into it above.

Ladipoe 'Know You' feat. Simi

Nigeria's Ladipoe and Simi connect for "Know You," a soothing and light head-nodder about loving someone you might not know that well.

Lady Moon & The Eclipse 'Journey to the Cosmic Soul' 

New York-based six-piece Lady Moon & The Eclipse comes through with a new double-album which blends funk, soul, and R&B. As the band puts it, it's "arranged in three phases named after each celestial body that align during an eclipse: the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon. Each of these phases is also an exploration of a different aspect of being: Sun = Mind, Earth = Body, Moon = Soul. This concept is used to guide our journey through the musical universe we call Cosmic Soul; one of infinite creativity and imagination." Get into it above.

Robin Thirdfloor 'Gibela (Remix)'

Robin Thirdfloor, Laliboi and ASAP Shembe share a minimalist instrumental that references both modern hip-hop and old school kwaito in the remix to "Gibela" by Robin Thirdfloor. The rappers take advantage of the empty spaces on the beat and each approach it differently. Robin Thirdfloor's flow stays smooth and effortless and his lines are as unpredictable as ever and play out like plot twists.

Focalistic 'Quarantined Tarantino'

In his latest EP Quarantined Tarantino, Focalistic manages to strike a balance between the South African artist's hip-hop roots and his recent flirtations with amapiano and kwaito. For the first three songs, Quarantined Tarantino traces the relationship between '90s kwaito and amapiano, sometimes blurring the line between the two. One of the project's many highlights "Patrice Motsepe" follows the same format and manages to simultaneously sound nostalgic and current.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.




Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Spotlight: Sinenhlanhla '99perspective' Chauke Creates Scenic Illustrations of Black People In Safe Spaces

The South African illustrator is offering feel-good moments during lockdown with his 21-day portrait series.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke, a South African illustrator and designer, who has worked with brands like Puma and Shekinah Donnell, to name a few. He's currently creating vibrant portraits of young South Africans to boost spirits during lockdown, as part of a 21-day challenge. Read more about the series, as well as the inspirations behind his distinctive illustration style below. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Twitter.

Can you tell us more about your background and when you first started painting?

I am a 21-year-old Illustrator and graphic designer, originally from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. I moved to Cape Town to study Visual Communication and Multimedia at a Friends of Design Academy of Digital Arts. While I was still a student, I felt that it was time for me to express my perspective through content curation as well as my style and aesthetics—through all forms of illustration, whether in commercial or editorial work. Hence the name '99 Perspective.'

What are the central themes in your work?

The central themes of my work often involve characters in safe spaces, interior environments and more. I often refer to my illustrations as scenes because they feel like a moment or screenshot taken from a film. The core theme that I always stick to is portraying black men and women in spaces that are true to them. I'm also inspired by interior design and architecture. I try to bring that same aesthetic into my portraits and other commercial illustrative work.

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

How did you came to pursue a creative path?

I remember in high school sitting in my Physical Science class and completely breaking down and walking out because I was extremely unhappy and depressed because I was doing something I thought was expected of me as a black child, and something that would make sure I secured a stable career as a Psychologist, Doctor, Lawyer, etc. So I changed subjects into fine art and walked away with a distinction. It proved to me that I was born a creative and that creativity was in my blood.

What's the idea behind the 21-day portrait challenge?

The 21-day challenge came to me as I was traveling on a hot sunny day from Joburg to Nelspruit before South Africa's lockdown. I was thinking of a way I could increase visibility for my work and garner attention for my brand while simultaneously making people excited and positive during this pandemic of COVID-19. The 21-day challenge was developed and over 200 people entered and it helped me grab people's attention since a lot of people are at home. This challenge has also helped my development and helped me improve my workflow overall. I've started to become more confident in my work and happier, as it has made me smile from ear to ear whenever somebody receives their portrait and it genuinely makes their day so much better.

What's next on your journey as an artist?

The Journey has only just begun to be quite honest. Through using social media, specifically Twitter and Instagram, I have managed to build a following and have eyes on my brand. It's super important for me to always upload quality work and take time to perfect all the work that I do so that [it can be a] testament to my core values.

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke

Illustration by Sinenhlanhla "99perspective" Chauke


