The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring DRB Lasgidi, Stonebwoy, Andy S, Tekno, Gorillaz x Tony Allen x Skepta, and more.
Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Stonebwoy 'Anloga Junction'
Star Ghanaian rapper Stonebwoy returns with his new album Anloga Junction, his fourth studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 album Epistles of Mama. The 15-track album boasts features from Nasty C, Zlatan, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Kojo Antwi and more. It features the previously released singles "African Party," and "Understand." On Anloga Junction, the artist delivers a diverse string of songs that pull from various regional sounds and fuse afrobeats, afro-dancehall, hip-hop and reggae.
DRB Lasgidi 'Pioneers'
The trendsetting Nigerian collective DRB have released their highly-anticipated debut album, Pioneers. The 12-track album features a slew of notable guest features from Nigeria's youth culture-led alté scene, including Lady Donli, Tems, Odunsi (The Engine), Prettyboy DO, Santi and more, while the heavyweight Nigerian rapper Olamide appears on the track "Shomo." Consisting of members Boj, Fresh L and Teezee, the group named the album Pioneers, to reflect on their roles as "key figureheads within Lagos's rapidly expanding Alté scene." In the spirit of collaboration, the group also worked with young producers like Pheelz and GMK and enlisted the new wave Nigerian artist Edozie Anedu for the the album's standout artwork.
Find out more
Gorillaz 'How Far?' Ft. Tony Allen & Skepta
Gorillaz have shared their latest song from their Song Machine series in the form of "How Far?"—a track that features the late afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, who sadly passed away last week, as well as Skepta. "How Far?" is built on stuttering percussion, orchestral chords, and lead by Skepta's rhymes. In addition, Tony Allen's vocals come in around the 2-minute mark. "The track was written and recorded with Skepta in London just before lockdown and is being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen," a press release states.
Andy S 'Gbakatti' feat WELL$
Ivorian rapper Andy S comes through with another hard-hitting single in the shape of "Gbakatti" featuring WELL$, one of the highlights from her EP Le Rap N'a Pas De Sex. The song's new music video, directed by Yaw Phanta, takes us back to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas days.
TEKNO 'Sudden'
Heavyweight Nigerian artist Tekno returns with his latest track, "Sudden." The Spax-produced song relays a socially-conscious message that reflects current conditions in Nigeria that have been heightened due to the pandemic. "The song uses an upbeat tempo to shed light on the current socio-economic situation, corruption and poverty in Nigeria," reads a press release from the artist. "The singer and song writer talks about how 'all of a Sudden,' the prevalent situation has caused majority of Nigerians to plunge deeper into poverty and suffering, with nothing to eat."
K.O, J’Something, Msaki and the Qwabe Twins 'Rainbow'
It's inevitable. During a crisis (such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic), there will always be a response from musicians in the form of collaborative songs à la "We are the World." A diverse combination of South African artists—K.O, J'Something (MiCasa), Msaki and Q Twins—were gathered by Capitec Bank for the hopeful single "Rainbow." In the song, the artists encourage optimism. Sings J'Something on the chorus, "Don't you forget that blue sky, that rainbow when it's over, don't you forget it, no."
Mannywellz 'Quickie'
Mannywellz rolls through with his latest drop "Quickie," an exclusive with Amazon Music that sees the artist ruminating on how our interactions have been shaped by social media. "I notice how people would hit me up after posting a pic on the gram and I'm guilty of doing it to other people too," he mentions. "It's funny to watch how we communicate with each other, on and off socials. I always try to keep it real though and make my intentions known when I hit the line – whether I just saw you looking good online or if I was actually thinking 'bout you."
$pacely 'Yawa' ft. Kofi Mole
La Même Gang member $pacely is drops the striking music video for "Yawa," one of the clear standouts from his solo project, Fine$e Or Be Fine$ed. The 10-track project shows of the artist's versatile sound and certainly has a number of bangers worth listening to. Speaking about the new project $pacely told OkayAfrica that "Fine$e or Be Fine$ed is an experimental journey into my mood, every mood has a song. I write about things I see and have been through like love, brotherhood, the struggle."
AYLØ 'This Sh!t'
Nigeria's buzzing AYLØ shares "This Sh!t," a zoned-in joint produced by LMBSKN. "It's just a feel good song really, inspired by very lit nights. Nothing too deep. I hit Lmbskn up, hit up the plug, copped some greens cuz I luh the smoke, rolled one, and that's that. Safe space amongst friends and loved ones," he tells The FADER.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- The 23 Best South African Songs of the Month - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's the Full List of AFRIMA Awards 2019 Winners - OkayAfrica ›
- Apple Music's 'Stream Local' to Support South African Artists ... ›
- The Best East African Music Videos of 2018 - OkayAfrica ›
- Who Is Benefitting From the Nostalgic Vintage Releases in African ... ›
- Listen to OkayAfrica's New Playlists On Spotify & Apple Music ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music ... ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best South African Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›