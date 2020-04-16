coronavirus in africa
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 16, 2020 07:08AM EST
Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns Trump cutting funding for WHO.

African Union Condemns Trump for Suspending Funding of World Health Organization

Chairman of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called Trump's decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 outbreak, 'deeply regrettable'.

Chairman of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has publicly condemned President Donald Trump's decision to suspend funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports the BBC. The AU chief whip, who joins many world leaders and public health professionals in condemning Trump, described the funding cuts as being "deeply regrettable" in a recent social media post.

This past Tuesday, responding to criticisms of how his administration has responded to the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump fired back by announcing that the United Stated would be suspending funding of WHO for a period of 60 to 90 days.

Prior to holding a press conference, Trump had tweeted, "WHO really blew it." He added that, "For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look."

In a press conference, Trump said the following:

"With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible. The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion. If we cannot trust them, if this is what we will receive from the WHO, our country will be forced to find other ways to work with other nations to achieve public health goals."

Public health professionals and world leaders alike have all condemned the move and emphasised how it will only further complicate existing relief efforts to curb the spread of the outbreak. The United States was the single largest donor of WHO last year having contributed 400 million dollars to the organisation's 6 billion dollar budget.

The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, has responded by saying, "We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in funding to [WHO]." Adhanom added that, "For now, our focus, my focus, is on stopping this virus and saving lives."

Adhanom has himself been the subject of personal attacks from Trump but has since received the collective support of fellow African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

From Your Site Articles
south africa trump african union moussa faki mahamat world health organization coronavirus coronavirus in africa
popular
From left to right: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Global Citizen Adds More Artists to Line-Up for 'One World: Together at Home' Concert

Lupita Nyong'o, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee and more are all set to appear in Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together at Home' concert.

Global Citizen has recently announced the updated line-up for their upcoming "One World: Together At Home" concert which is being hosted in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Having already raised USD 35 million, the concert is supposed to help healthcare workers and various relief efforts amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. The concert is set to take place on April 18th.
Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Davido: (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1) and Aṣa: (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images).

Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in Your Feels

Davido and Aṣa singing covers of each other's songs is the sweetest thing you'll watch today.

Yesterday, Nigerian artists Davido and Aṣa had a joint jam session on Instagram Live. The artists sang covers of each other's songs and those on social media have had a lot to say about their lively performances—both good and bad. Whatever your thoughts are on the performances themselves, we reckon that's it's probably the sweetest thing you'll watch on the internet today.
Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Buju Recruits Burna Boy on New Remix of Hit Single 'Lenu'

Check out the music video for the highly-anticipated remix to Buju's 2019 single.

Buju recently dropped the remix of his hit single "Lenu" which was released back in 2019. The upcoming African-fusion artist recruits Burna Boy to deliver the an alternative version to the song that has been awaited by his fans.

The two afro-fusion artists make for a breezy collaboration, building on the multilayered sound of the original track. Burna adds to the song by delivering a high-energy final verse.

The playful music video features the two artists as they ride out together in a luxury whip, and give animated performances in a tunnel-like setting. The camaraderie between the two artists is infectious and fun to watch.

READ: Interview: Buju Is the Blooming Afro-Fusion Artist You Should Know

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of OVO Sound.

Watch Popcaan's New Music Video for 'Numbers Don't Lie'

The Jamaican dancehall artist shares the video for one of the standouts from his latest EP 'Vanquish.'

Star Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan releases the music video for his single "Numbers Don't Lie," from his latest EP Vanquish.

The song, produced by Dane "Waldane Hampton" Ray is a standout from the 10-track project, which the artist dropped in December of last year.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.