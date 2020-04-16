African Union Condemns Trump for Suspending Funding of World Health Organization

From left to right: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100; Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee and more are all set to appear in Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together at Home' concert.