Burna Boy, Asake, and More to Hit Afro Nation Portugal Stage
The Afrobeats music festival is set to bring the biggest names in Afrobeats and amapiano to the sunny Portuguese coast.
The world's biggest Afrobeats festival returns this summer to sun-kissed Portimão, Portugal, armed with a lineup thrilling enough to make the trip. This week, Afro Nation announced the return of Afro Nation Portugal and the acts scheduled to hit the summer stage. Headliners Burna Boy, legendary American rapper 50 Cent, and French-Senegalese performer Booba are tasked with getting the party started, and letting the rest of the incredible roster do the rest.
Taking place during the prime of summertime goodness, the June 28-30th weekend of festivities is surely not the one to miss. The impressive lineup boasts talents from across the globe, attracting a varied crowd ready to let the good times roll. West Africa will be represented beautifully by superstars Asake, Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, BNXN, and more, while East African legends Sauti Sol will hit the stage to provide their special flavor to the mix. South African beat masters Major League DJz, DJ Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo, Vigro Deep, and more will be around to give the people the amapiano fix they want and deserve.
Afro Nation seems to be keen on dominating the summer festival scene, as the organization recently announced the lineup for Afro Nation Miami -- their first shot at seducing American audiences to the African way of partying. This year's Afro Nation Portugal will take place at Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao, The Algarve. Limited Pre-Sale tickets will be available from 9 am GMT Thursday 26th January, before going on General Sale at 12pm GMT Thursday 26th January. All tickets will be available via the Afro Nation website.