Afro Nation Detroit Lineup: Davido, Burna Boy, P-Square & More
Afro Nation has released a line up of the artists who will be performing at the event.
Afro Nation is bringing its grand festival to the American midwest as it makes its pit stop in Detroit, Michigan. The event will be a joint collaboration with Bedrock, a Detroit-based company, and is slated to take place on August 19th-20th, 2023 at Bedrock’s Douglass Site.
In an effort to continue the conversation about Afrobeats’ global dominance, Afro Nation will continue in its mission to unite fans from across the world through incredible music and positive vibes. The star-studded lineup includes Burna Boy and Davido — who will take the spotlight as the headliners, joined by an impressive roster of talented musicians spanning various genres.
Among the featured performers are renowned R&B singer Ari Lennox, Nigerian duo P-Square, Atlanta rapper Latto, breakout sensation Coi Leray, Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel, and genre-defying artist Masego, among a host of other exceptional talents. According to the press release, tickets go on sale this Friday, June 2nd, offering fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in this unforgettable musical experience.
OkayAfrica previously reported that: “Afro Nation seems to be keen on making a big splash this summer with its star-studded lineup,” and that seems to be holding true.
Anticipated to attract a multitude of attendees from various corners of the world, Afro Nation promises to be an exceptional experience celebrating Detroit's musical contributions and its deep-rooted connections to American, African, and global Black culture. The festival seeks to honor Detroit's enduring legacy while engaging with its vibrant artistic and musical communities. The historical significance of the Douglass site, the first federally funded housing project for African Americans in the United States, further adds to the festival's resonance. It housed legendary figures like Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson, among other influential African Americans.
The unveiling of the Afro Nation Detroit lineup comes ahead of the inaugural Afro Nation Miami, the first Afro Nation event in the United States. The Miami festival, taking place at loanDepot Park on May 27 and 28, showcases the finest in Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, and other Black-led genres. Headlined by Burna Boy and Davido, the event boasts an impressive roster of global artists representing Africa and the Caribbean.
- Interview: Afro Nation Festival's Smade On Unifying Africans Across the Continent & Diaspora ›
- Burna Boy, Asake, and More to Hit Afro Nation Portugal Stage ›
- Burna Boy, Wizkid, and More Bring Afro Nation To Sunny Miami ›