The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wizkid, Tinariwen, Young Jonn, Moliy, Africaine and DJ Tarico.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Wizkid "Bad To Me"
Wizkid released a music video for his Amapiano-infused single "Bad To Me." The new video adds several layers to the overall feel-good ambiance of the record "Bad To me" highlights the Afrobeats star's vocal versatility and penchant for a catchy beat. The sultry song was collaboratively produced by P2J and Sammy Soso, who also worked on the Made in Lagos album. The record is a combustible culmination of elevated seductive energy with heavy underscores of Amapiano.
Tinariwen "À L’Histoire"
Tinariwen announced the reissue of their early '90s album Kel Tinariwen, a record that was initially released in Mali on cassette only. Its lead single "À L'Histoire" is a record that is elevated by the springy acoustics of percussion and guitar and a hypnotizing vocal reminiscent of 80s synth-pop.
Young Jonn 'Love Is Not Enough, Vol. 2'
Young Jonn returns with his sophomore project Love Is Not Enough, Vol. 2. The release builds on the previous hit power of singles like "Dada" remix with Davido and "Xtra Cool," adding new standout tracks like the addictive "If You Leave," which is making the rounds due to its hit potential. Listen above.
Moliy 'Honey Doom' EP
Exciting Ghanian-American artist Moliy—who you may know best from 'Sad Girlz Luv Money"—released her new 8-song EP Honey Doom. The project is packed with colorful explorations and features collaborations with Juls, Moonchild Sanelly, P.Priime and more.Read our recent interview with Moliy here.
Africaine "How Far"
US-based Nigerian Afro R&B singer Africaine shares a groovy and hypnotizing new single in the form of "How Far." The sensual song blends afrobeats and jazz elements for a hazy creation that showcases Africaine's smooth vocal delivery. Get into this jam above, you'll have it on repeat.
Dj Tarico "Abre o Canal" ft. Yuri Da Cunha
Mozambique's DJ Tárico follows his assist on Mr Eazi's "Patek" with another amapiano banger in "Abre o Canal" ("Open the Doors"), a dark, energetic new track that is sure to fire-up dance floors across the continent. The song also features equally-festive vocals from Yuri Da Cunha.Listen above.
