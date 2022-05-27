The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Black Sherif, Omah Lay, Focalistic, L.A.X and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Black Sherif 'Kwaku the Traveller'
Ghana's highly-buzzing Black Sherif drops the music video for his latest massive single, "Kwaku the Traveller," directed by the award-winning David Nicol-sey, Speaking about the single, Sherif mentions: "I talk about the countless mistakes I’ve made as a teenager, and how I’m not going to let them stop me from trapping my way up." Read our recent interview profile with Black Sherif here.
Omah Lay 'Woman'
Omah Lay, who we saw collaborate with Justin Bieber earlier this year, shares the new single and music video for "Woman." The song follows the Nigerian star singing about how everything he does is for his woman. It's a bouncy, dance floor-ready affair paired with some sleek new visuals.
Focalistic x Mellow & Sleazy x Madumane '3310'
Here's a South African banger from Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, and Madumane. "3310" is a high-energy concoction that feeds off the amapiano sounds and energy that have been driving so many hits coming out of South Africa. Get into this banger above.
L.A.X 'Waist Drop'
Nigerian star L.A.X dropped his new single “Waist Drop'' last week, just in time for the summer. He's now also shared the music video for the track, directed by Adam KG. In it, L.A.X dances and rides around the streets of California in a Mustang convertible with plenty of female company.
- Billboard & Afro Nation Launching New U.S. Afrobeats Chart ... ›
- AFROBEATS T-Shirt – Okayplayer Shop ›
- Afrobeats Artists Talk About the Best Nigerian and Ghanaian Music ... ›