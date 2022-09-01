The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (August)

Featuring Pheelz x Davido, Mr Eazi, Fireboy DML, M.I Abaga, Joeboy, Rema x Selena Gomez and more.
Here are the best new songs and music videos that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in the month of August.
Pheelz x Davido 'Electricity'
Pheelz and Davidoshared their dance floor-ready joint record "Electricity" which has alraedy amassed over 6 million views on YouTube since it dropped mid-August—and with its uplifting beat and vibe, we can see why. The song, written by Pheelz and Davido, is the ultimate ode to Lagos nightlife and the glitz that it often carries. The vibrant video was directed and shot by the talented Nigerian music video director and cinematographer TG Omori.
Mr Eazi 'Personal Baby'
Nigeria's Mr Eazi gifted the world with another taste of his upcoming, highly-anticipated debut album. The "Legalize" crooner released his new single "Personal Baby'" and sparked even more excitement as the Banku music pioneer seems to be returning to his trademark sound. The moody song sizzles as notorious Grammy-award-winning Nigerian producer Kel-P adds his flare to the track, while the dystopian Ademola Falomo-directed music video gives us the kosher redlight fantasy of our dreams.
Fireboy DML 'Playboy'
Nigeria's highly-buzzingFireboy DMLcame out with his new album, Playboy. The 14-song record follows the afrobeats trailblazer's hot streak from his sophomore album, Apollo. Fireboy has seen constant success lately with his massive single "Peru" making rounds across the world and, even, getting an Ed Sheeran remix. The original and remix of "Peru" both feature on Playboy, as well as standout singles like "Bandana" featuring Asake and "Playboy." The album also includes features from Rema (on "Compromise"), Shenseea (on "Diana") and more.
M.I Abaga 'The Guy'
Iconic rapper M.I. Abaga, a prominent voice in the African rap scene for over ten years, shared the new music video for "The Guy," the title track from his eleventh studio album, which dropped last week. In the video, put together by TG Omori, the veteran rapper pays homage to his roots by wearing various Northern Nigerian regalia and, at several points, changing outfits from a religious leader to a military general.
Joeboy 'Contour'
Nigerian singer-songwriter Joeboy is back on our musical radar with his new single "Contour." The "Cubana" crooner recruited longtime collaborator and producer Tempoe, and fellow Nigerian bluesy guitarist Kemena to deliver his "feelgood heartbreak song" before the end of the summer. His latest groovy release since March this year illustrates the complexities that follow when two romantics decide to part ways.
BNXN (fka Buju) 'Bad Since '97'
Nigerian singer and songwriter BNXN(aka Buju) shared his new EP called Bad Since '97. The EP boasts seven tracks featuring renowned names like Olamide, WizKid, and Wande Coal. Overall, the project emphasizes BNXN's versatility, lyrical intelligence, and growth. On it, the 24-year-old shows his growth as an artist and commitment to pushing his artistry globally. Standout tracks here are "Kenkele" with Wande and "Many Ways" featuring Wiz.
Mádé Kuti 'No More Wars'
Nigerian musician Mádé Kuti released his first single of the year "No More Wars," and it comes with an important message.The groovy track is the first in a series of singles the singer will be releasing throughout 2022. On the single, Mádé explains: “No More Wars is entirely about temper, control, and focus. It's about experiences I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react. The lyrics are inspired by my father’s consistency in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue, and deliberately cruel people inside and outside of his circle.”
Rema & Selena Gomez 'Calm Down'
Nigerian 'Afrorave' singer Remais currently cruising along the international music sound waves. Still high off of the success of his debut album, Rave & Rosesthe performer has now teamed up with American star Selena Gomez to add more spice to an already well-seasoned project. The two joined forces to recreate Rema's hit single "Calm Down" and delivered a sultry sound that makes us think Miss Gomez knows her way around some Suya.
Adekunle Gold '5 Star'
Adekunle Gold dropped the official music video for his newest single, "5 Star." The song is the latest release off of his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Catch Me If You Can. Following the initial release of the single, Gold sent out a heartwarming newsletter to his fans, where he was vulnerable about his struggles with sickle cell disease, and the trials and tribulations he endured as he pursued his passion for music.
Tekno 'After Party'
Tekno follows up on the hot streak of "Jinja," "Mufasa" and "Buga" (with Kizz Daniel) with yet another banger in the shape of "After Party." The guitar-led beat, produced by rising beatmaker Cool Boy will get your feet on the dance floor.
