The 7 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Pheelz, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, DJ Neptune, Terri, Boy Spyce and more.
Here are the best songs and music videos to come out of the thriving Nigerian music scene in April.
Pheelz 'Finesse' ft. BNXN
Nigerian producer turned artist Pheelz shards the music video for his breakout single “Finesse,” which features contributions from BNXN (formerly known as Buju). With this Director K-shot music video, which sees him throwing bills across a mall, he announced his signing to Warner Records.
Terri 'EP
Terri recently shared his ear-catching 6-song EP, In Transit. The new collection sees Terri linking up with top-level production work from Krizbeatz and P.Priime, and a guest appearance from Mugeez of R2Bees. The highlight track here is lead single "Danger," which has already garnered over 3 million streams since it dropped last month. "I spent the past year exploring different sounds and honing my craft" mentions Terri, "this project is an account of that artistic journey, as well as my personal journey going through the different emotions of love, relationships, and romance."
DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi & Konshens 'Walangolo'
DJ Neptune has released single "Walangolo" with fellow Nigerian afrobeats heavyweight Mr Eazi and Jamaican dancehall enchanter Konshens to get fans up and ready for the upcoming warmer months we've all been praying for. The infectious single is a classically good, sun-drenched, hip-shaking tune sure to be heard at any high-energy shindig you may find yourself at this summer
Yemi Alade 'My Man' ft. Kranium
Yemi Alade comes through with a head-bopping afro-fusion track about her significant other. She's joined by Jamaican star Kranium for this percussion-forward track ready for the dance floor. Yemi mentions that the single is "a song about what a real woman in the real world desires."
Boy Spyce 'Nobody'
Nigeria's well-cemented label Mavin Records introduced the latest addition to their roster: Boy Spyce. The new name comes with a genre-hopping 5-song EP titled Boy Spyce, and its accompanying lead single "Nobody," a feel-good and bouncy romantic ballad. The rest of the EP sees the Lagos-born and raised artist (born Ugbekile David Osameke) juggling light guitars, afro-fusion beat work, and R&B elements for a well-rounded affair.
Ruger 'Dior'
Ruger comes through with a new music video for "Dior," one of the highlights from his Second Wave EP that dropped last year. Sticking to his eye-patch style and swashbuckling pirate form, the new music video follows Ruger as he commandeers the H.M.S Dior alongside his love interest, across the seas of the Cape of Good Hope.
Cruel Santino 'BEAUTIFUL NOTHING' ft. Gus Dapperton
Nigerian alté star Cruel Santino (previously known as Santi) shared the new music video for “Beautiful Nothing,” a standout from his latest album Subaru Boys : FINAL HEAVEN. The video, which features track collaborator Gus Dapperton, dives into the underwater themes of his latest project. “Working with Gus felt like a God send, very meant to be," Cruel Santino mentions.
