Pheelz Drops His Anticipated New EP, 'Pheelz Good'
The Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist shares his first music offering of 2023.
Nigeria's Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, has released a star-studded, Afrobeats-centered EP with doses of other genres that features everyone from Davidoto BNXN.
TheEP, which is his first release for 2023, showcases his versatility, and attention to sonic detail. Pheelz Good, which is a summation of eight songs, is a celebration of the newcomer's Nigerian roots and musical creativity. A longtime producer-turned-lead artist, Pheelz is one of the rising Afrobeats names currently gaining critical acclaim in the international music space.
Recently, the "Electricity" singer was named a 2023 Artist To Watch by Pandora and Amazon music. Furthermore, his release of the wildly successful "Finesse" established him as a compelling international artist to pay attention to. He doubled down on the global attention he was getting when he made his US television debut with a performance on NBC’s Late Show with Seth Meyers.
Pheelz is now keeping his momentum steady with the release of Pheelz Good, a body of work that has the potential to solidify his role as a prominent, leading voice in the Afrobeats conversation.
The Lagos-born singer has gained a reputation for fusing sounds together and stepping out of the status quo to create a synergy of sounds. In some of his records, he has blurred the boundaries between Afrobeats, R&B, and mainstream pop to prove that music is indeed, universal and has the ability to push boundaries.
An example of his experimental approach is “Pheelz Like Summer,” a low-key dance floor anthem, and other tracks like “Stand by You,” “Emi Laye Mi,” and “Ewelle." Apart from being a singer in his own right, Pheelz is also a sought-after producer who has worked with some of the greats like Davido, M.I, Mr Eazi, and others. In 2020, he won the Producer of The Year award at The Headies.
Pheelz Good is a culmination of his intuition as a producer and his prowess as a singer, who is mastering the game one hit song at a time. Listen to the playlist below.
Listen to the 'Pheelz Good' EP below
