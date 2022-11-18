The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Teni, Lojay x DJ Maphorisa x Kabza de Small, Krizbeatz, Morena Leraba, Dice Ailes x Tiwa Savage, andKae Sun.
Every Friday, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Lojay X DJ Maphorisa X Kabza De Small X Herc "Canada"
Nigeria's buzzin Lojay connects with South African powerhouses DJ Maphorisa and Kaza De Small for the Amapiano-infused new single "Canada." The record is a melodic offering featuring well-aligned percussion that seamlessly merges with Lojay's signature vocals. While discussing the meaning of the song, Lojay said that, ironically, "Canada" was inspired by the ebbs and flows of Lagos, the city that raised him and largely influenced the Yoruba-infused sound that is often present in his music.
Teni "Maitama" feat. Mayorkun, Costa Titch and Ch'cco
Teni is back with a new single called "Maitama" featuring a strong cast of Mayorkun,Costa Titch and Ch'cco. Named after a renowned town in Abuja, Nigeria, "Maitama" chronicles Teni's journey of leaving home to embark on a new life journey that shows her evolvement and growth. The Jay Synths and Bigfish-produced track shows how Teni's distinct sound works harmoniously with Amapiano, a sound increasingly becoming a hallmark of modern African music.
Kae Sun "Vesper"
We've been following Canada-based, Ghanaian artist Kwaku Darko-Mensah Jnr. aka Kae Sun for years now for his unique blend of pop songwriting with indie rock, R&B and electronic influences. He now returns with the utterly captivating, stripped-down acoustic track "Vesper," which was produced by longtime collaborator Joshua Sadlier-Brown. Get lost in it above.
Dice Ailes "Hold Me" ft. Tiwa Savage
Nigeria's Dice Ailes connects with afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage for "Hold Me," a highlight track off his Ladies First EP. The two trade verses about the objects of their affection, who seem to have a complete hold on their desires. Both Dice and Tiwa feature in the song's new music video, shot in the suburbs of Toronto, which delivers an eye-catching sensual affair.
Krizbeatz "NFY (Not For You)" ft Jamopyper & Seyi Vibez
Krizbeatz recently dropped his King of the New Wave EP, which showcases the producer's pan-African vision approach to his music. In standout track "NFY (Not For You)," he's joined by Jamopyper and Seyi Vibez on a beat that pairs highlife guitar melodies with the energy of amapiano drums.
Fatoumata Diawara "Nsera" feat. Damon Albarn
Renowned Grammy-nominated Malian singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actress Fatoumata Diawara shared a new single called "Nsera" featuring Damon Albarn of Gorillaz/Blur fame. Diawara mentions that "Nsera" means "destination" in Bambara and that the mantra behind the song is "human relationships, hospitality, and generosity." Watch the song's vibrant Gregory Ohrel-directed video above.
Morena Leraba "Morea-rea"
Following years of big collaborations with the likes of BLK JKS and Africa Express, Lesotho'sMorena Leraba is finally readying the release of his debut solo EP, Fela sa Ha Mojela, on February 24 of next year. That EP's lead single "Morea - rea," available now, is a high-octane, genre-defying electronic concoction that showcases Leraba's distinct sound. Listen above.
