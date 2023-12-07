Afrobeats has had a rock-solid year. In 2023, the genre got off to an energetic start, propelled by the release of memorable songs and albums from the very first month. Eleven months later, there’s a lot of music to cherish, from solo releases to budding collaborations.

Afrobeats was on smooth sailing this year, from Nigeria to Ghana, South Africa and Kenya, the sound continues to excite and its accompanying visual imagery, through its sleek music videos, continues to rack-up hundreds of millions of views.

This list brings together the songs which defined Afrobeats in 2023. Carefully curated, varied in sound, and even more flamboyant in their execution, every song here achieves the potent mix of sonic excellence and cultural value. The songs embody the vibrance that Afrobeats represents right now.

Read ahead for The Best Afrobeats Songs of 2023.





Ayra Starr "Sability" There’s no denying Ayra Starr’s quality. The Beninese-born Nigerian singer colorfully bears Gen-Z’s concerns, writing poetry encoded in poppy music. For an artist whose style travels far geographical terrain, “Sability” is one of her most home-directed songs, cueing-in an Awilo Logomba sample as well as passionate singing in Pidgin English and Yoruba. The song also became a hit within several music circles, appealing across a wide demographic of listeners.

BNXN "Gwagwalada" feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez Anyone who heard "Gwagwalada" was convinced of its hit status. In it, BNXN (fka Buju), Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, three savants with distinct styles, wax flagrantly over an assured Sarz production, making the stuff of Afrobeats legend. Records about cities and places are stamped in musical history and “Gwagwalada” beautifully contributes to that long list, setting off dance floors with as much heat as it did private spaces. It’s a beauty of a song and a flex of musical proportions, whose soft nature showed the sweet spots where street pop and a more refined mainstream sound could flow together.

CKay "Hallelujah" feat. Blaqbonez CKay has been one of the most remarkable stars of contemporary Afrobeats. Extending his streak past the “Love Nwantiti” trend, he put out Sad Romance last year and followed up with surefire hits such as this collaboration with his friend and former Chocolate City label mate Blaqbonez. The record set both artists up for great years, which isn’t a surprise considering its alliance with the preferred Nigerian subject matter of divine praise amidst money-making. Its chorus is an undeniable earworm and months after its release, its sweetness of appeal is always assured.

Asake "Lonely At The Top" Asake's "Lonely At The Top" is easily one of the songs—if not the song—of the year. Following up from the scene-defining success of Mr. Money With The Vibe, the single spawned from the singer’s propulsive sophomore album Work of Art, which saw him celebrate his wins over expansive and intricate grooves. “Lonely At The Top” expresses the sentiment that so many successful pepople feel: that it’s harder to experience genuine emotional connection when one is at the apex of their field. But Asake is also triumphant in his perspective, in that he doesn’t let it deter him, with a cool and wise tone he admonishes that, “Wetin I love I go do am with all my heart”.

Davido "UNAVAILABLE" feat. Musa Keys The instantly catchy chorus of “UNAVAILABLE” was everywhere this year. Davido made the most remarkable of comebacks with Timeless, packing an array of hits within the album of which this record was the first, carried on a TikTok-winged dance move. The ability to curate simple and noteworthy experiences has been one of Davido’s strengths and few records released this year demonstrates that quality as communal and refreshing as this one.

Tyla "Water" Arguably the biggest African song released this year, “Water” catapulted Tyla from South African sweetheart to global superstar, getting recognition from the biggest stages and artists. The song first caught on via TikTok, where its detailed chorus described sweaty moments brought about by lust and the collision of bodies, a sexy attribute that quickly appealed across the app and went beyond there. It’s a reassuring appeal of Afrobeats’ malleable quality, in this instance aligning a bit with the sensual undertones of R&B and hints of amapiano.

Joeboy "Duffel Bag" An assured songwriter with a flair for the romantic, Joeboy continues to serve affectionate and intimate bops to his loyal fanbase. One of this year’s enduring hit songs has been “Duffel Bag,” a mellow serenade where he uses the familiar imagery of a wealthy man in love, presenting a show of surplus he references throughout the song’s duration. Heartwarming and bubbly, it’s one of the most classic-sounding songs released this year and an ostensible career-high from Joeboy.

Rema "Charm" “See body oh,” a lyric delivered in the sensational style of Rema, has been one of the catchphrases of the year. Following up on last year’s debut album Rave & Roses, the Nigerian wunderkid’s ultra version of the album (his own take on a deluxe album) featured this song. It caught on to several channels of popular culture and media, showcasing Rema at his finest as a pop hitmaker, touching those sweet spots of sensitivity and serenade that has earned him his shining crown.

Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr & Young Jonn "Stamina" It’s no surprise what happens when three hitmakers get on a song: everything gets incinerated with musical acuity. Sparingly releasing projects since Water & Garri, Tiwa Savage called up Young Jonn and Ayra Starr for this anticipated number. Her assured vocals taking the pre-hook, Jonn’s impressionable crooning is complemented with Ayra’s dynamic rhythm, and Magicsticks on the production makes everything come together beautifully.

Omah Lay "reason" One of the most intriguing artists Afrobeats has seen, the music of Omah Lay has everything on lock: message, melodies and mood. He’s an astute songwriter, as he’s demonstrated throughout his catalog, and he’s an equally adept singer. Off the deluxe of his 2022 album Boy Alone, “reason” is an introspective song about mental health and its manifestations in a young person. Even though the production is decidedly groovy, there’s no way one wouldn’t stop and think upon hearing the line, “What is the reason you don’t have your own peace of mind?”

Lojay "MOTO" Rightly considered as one of the most ingenious songwriters in the Afrobeats scene, Lojay set himself up impressively towards his debut solo project, Gangster Romantic. It had a riveting run-up and Lojay put himself firmly in the driver seat for “MOTO,” its lead single. A sentimental record written from the perspective of a jilted lover, Lojay's dulcet vocals meet the warm percussion and guitar with heartwarming vulnerability. Produced by Lojay with additional touches from The Elements, it’s a record that will never grow old.

Kcee "Ojapiano" Plucked from the ancient Igbo instrument known as OJa, KCee’s “Ojapiano” was a genuine sensation in the first half of the year. Its sonic vibrance caught on to several people across social media and in physical spaces, soundtracking the essential activity of having a good time. "Ojapiano" raises the potential of honing into traditional aspects of one’s culture to present a refreshing perspective to the scope of pop music.

Sarkodie "Till We Die" feat. Ruger Sarkodie has incorporated so many features into his music it’s becomings it's own an art form. The veteran Ghanaian musician has cherry picked the most talented voices across the continent to advance his vision, and on this tender love record it’s the dulcet-voiced Ruger who supplies the extra sheen. Over reverberating production that oozes coolness, both artists go back and forth about the things they’ll do for their women on "Till We Die." It’s a signature theme in afropop but novelty emerges here from the incisive entry points of each artist, how they merge their strengths to deliver one of the most potent rap-pop collabs of the year.

Rema "Smooth Criminal" Rema has been stepping more into his role as Afrobeats next torchbearer. As is evident in his songs, the young Nigerian has been more welcoming towards embracing that braggadocio that comes so naturally to rappers, wrapped lovingly around his firebrand sensual style. “Smooth Criminal” is one of the standouts from his stellar EP, RAVAGE. Dubbing himself the Prince of Afrobeats among other self-affirming images, it’s an energetic record which taps from the irresistible consciousness of the late pop king, but with an Afro twist that necessitates several head bumps.

Blaqbonez "NYEM EGO" feat. Jeriq Emeka Must Shine is one of the sterling projects of the year. A focused pairing of pop and rap elements, Blaqbonez dug into his repertoire of skills to produce some memorable songs on the project, one of the most impressive of them being this highlife-tinged collaboration with Jeriq. Flaunting their impeccable flows over the colorful, celebratory production, “Nyem Ego”—which translates from Igbo as “give me money”—is an anthemic masterpiece meant to shake the streets from Lagos to Onitsha and beyond, across the world.

ODUMODUBLVCK "Blood On The Dance Floor" feat. Bloody Civilian & Wale 'Undeniable' is the word that best describes ODUMODUBLVCK. For half a decade, the Abuja-bred rapper was cutting his teeth beneath the mainstream, but he emerged fiercely this year, torch in hand, a proud son of the cultural muchness that characterizes Nigeria. On his mixtape EZIOKWU, ODUMODU reaffirms the confidence in his artistry and subject matter, with fine touches of storytelling. “BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR” is such a song, from the rapper’s assertive opening verse to Bloody Civilian’s birdsong and Wale’s technical showoff, it’s a perfect Afrobeats track.

BNXN "Pidgin & English" Acclaimed as one of the most impressive songwriters in the Nigerian scene, BNXN embraced his full artistic skills on his debut album, Sincerely, Benson. Across the well-realized album, few songs demonstrate this better than “Pidgin & English,” where he unfurls two immaculately-written verses on either side of a sample from British band Magic’s “Regrets." His character is going through the bone-crushing aftermath of a breakup, and the imagery of missing his partner lying in his sheets and seeking an offer he can’t refuse, is timeless.

Wizard Chan "Moses" feat. Boma Nime Wizard Chan is art personified. Inspired by the meditative rhythms of reggae music and the dynamic sounds of southern Nigeria, where he's from, his records are conscious while being deeply enjoyable, touching a rare spot in the ear. “Moses” is an enlightening record, speaking to the desire for freedom, even while one’s hindrance is themselves. The visual depicts an internal tension brilliantly, with fierce color and sensitive passion. The chorus is sung in Wizard Chan's native Ijaw and features a folkloric twist, which is where Afrobeats has been heading towards for a while now—utilizing the soulful prospects of locality.

Shallipopi "Elon Musk" Shallipopi was one of 2023's revelations. This year, he made a concerted push from Edo state into the mainstream of Nigerian pop, embedding his distinct style in the consciousness of listeners everywhere. Where it all began for the 23-year-old was “Elon Musk,” a hyperrealist record in which the language of online dealings come to the fore. Preceding his arrival to Lagos by only a few months, the song’s success set the ground for his imminent takeover, which has been further consolidated by the release of an EP and an album, titled Presido La Pluto, a recognition of his present cult hero status.