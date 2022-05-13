The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Ladipoe, Rema and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Burna Boy 'Last Last'
Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has done it again, folks. The African Giant made his directorial debut this week with the release of his new single, 'Last Last', off of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Love Damini. The single, a sample of American R&B singer Toni Braxton's hit single 'He Wasn't Man Enough For Me', is but a taste of what the Afro-fusion heavyweight has in store for fans this summer.
Adekunle Gold x Ty Dolla $ign 'One Woman'
Nigerian star Adekunle Gold come through with the music video for "One Woman," one of the highlights off his latest album Catch Me If You Can, featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The new visual was directed by the Ghanaian photographer and visual artist Mike Amofah and shot at the Flamingo Estate in LA and features a cameo from top model Madisin Rian.
Ogi 'Bitter'
Nigerian-American singer Ogi dropped her debut EP Monologues which arrived alongside her newest single and visual “Bitter.” “These songs are my outlet to say what I really felt about something but didn’t say because my feelings didn’t fit the script,” says Ogi. “ I’m putting myself display and staging those thoughts I never intended for people to hear. We love radical (maybe too specific) honesty.”
LADIPOE 'Afro Jigga' feat. Rema
Mavin Records label mates Ladipoe and Rema connect for the head-nodder "Afro Jigga." Re-uniting with directors Kewa One and Seun Opabisi the visual captures the fiery energy of the track.
TyStringz & L.A.X 'SHY'
TyStringz shares the first taste off his upcoming EP with the smooth single and music video for "Shy," featuring the star power of L.A.X. “My new Afrobeats single centers aroundempowering women to realize what beautiful creatures they are," he mentions. "With percussion being paramount, the beat allows me to become loose and free. You could call it a sunny infusion of tropical fun mixing with lush instrumentals, melting away any insecurities."
