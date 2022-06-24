The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Kizz Daniel, Tekno, Focalistic, Ckay, Davido, Mayorkun and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Kizz Daniel x Tekno 'Buga'
Kizz Daniel and Tekno share the music video for their massive hit "Buga." It's as bright and lively of an affair as their supremely addictive earworm of a tune. Check it out above.
CKay 'WATAWI' feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza
It's a Nigeria-meets-South Africa concoction in CKay's latest single and music video for "Watawi." The "Emo-Afrobeat" singer enlists the star power of Davido, Focalistic and Abidoza for this sleek new jam.
Mayorkun 'Certified Loner (No Competition)'
Mayorkun shares his first drop of the year with “Certified Loner (No Competition).” The brand-new single comes n the heels of his standout sophomore album, Back in Office. The Mayor of Lagos rarely disappoints and he delivers once again here with this amapiano-inspired tune.
Boddhi Satva x ÉLLÀH 'Storiá Storiá'
Boddhi Satva has returned with his new album Manifestation, an ode to lovers of Afro-House and his own "Ancestral Soul" style. One of its standout tracks is the deeply grooving "Storiá Storiá," featuring Éllàh. Get lost in it above.
EchoE 'Safi'
Nairobi-based DJ and producer EchoE shared his debut EP, Thayu Thayu, earlier this year.The electronic project, in his words is a "sonic reflection of Nairobi" that explores the dialogue between people, culture and nature. Listen to standout track "Safi" above.
Rocket Launcher
Kida Kudz and Mr Dutch are sharing a collaborative 4-song EP called World Citizens. The project rides on Afro swing tendencies as it smoothly blends elements of UK and Nigerian afobreats. Check out "Rocket Launcher" above.
